

Bangladesh Angels, ShopUp to drive startup growth in Asia



The event, which was organised at ShopUp's headquarters at the capital's Mohakhali, was held over two days on July 31 and August 1, says a press release.



Accelerating Asia Pitch Night: Dhaka Edition was held on Day 1 of the event. Aspiring startup founders were provided a unique opportunity to pitch their ideas to the Accelerating Asia team, potentially securing a prominent spot in the investment selection process.

The grand prize - a Golden Ticket, was awarded to PulseTech for progression to the interview stage for Accelerating Asia Cohort 9. As part of this cohort, startups receive all-encompassing accelerator services, including up to US $250k in investment.



The 2nd part of the event, the Accelerating Asia Investor High Tea: Dhaka Edition, held on August 1st, was an exclusive networking platform for investors. Attendees had the chance to meet Ms. Amra Naidoo, Co-founder and general partner, Accelerating Asia, connect with Dhaka-based portfolio companies, and engage with other investors and partners.



Speaking about the event, Shaheen Siam, founding member and Chief Strategic Officer at ShopUp said: "It has been an honor and a pleasure to host Accelerating Asia and Bangladesh Angels at our premises. ShopUp is committed to driving positive change in the broader startup ecosystem of Bangladesh, fostering connections and promoting an innovative, inclusive ecosystem."



