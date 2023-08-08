Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 8 August, 2023, 4:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Daraz gathers micro, nano influencers, content creators

Published : Tuesday, 8 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101
Business Desk

Daraz gathers micro, nano influencers, content creators

Daraz gathers micro, nano influencers, content creators

Country's top e-commerce marketplace Daraz Bangladesh, in association with The Daily Star, successfully organized the first chapter of Influencer Connect, a daylong gathering that brought together hundreds of micro, nano influencers and content creators who registered for the event.

Renowned influencers such as Amin Hannan, Rafsan Sabab, Bushra Kabir, Thoughts of Shams, Rakin Absar, and Rj Zibran led engaging sessions covering a wide range of content creation and promotion topics, says a press release.

These sessions explored valuable insights such as establishing one's presence as a presenter, adeptly managing social media, mastering video editing, ensuring content authenticity, and effectively securing and promoting brand deals, among other engaging subjects.

The event was also attended by many of the country's big influencers who thoroughly enjoyed the event and interacted with each other.  

The event took place at Aloki Convention Center, Tejgaon Link Road last Friday, 4th August. Throughout the event, attendees actively engaged with one another, sharing their experiences and gaining valuable insights.

These informative sessions provided invaluable knowledge and expertise, empowering participants to elevate their content creation skills and expand their digital presence. Moreover, the grand event was further enriched by a captivating performance from popular singer Ritu Raj and his team.

Daraz has been working with and for the content creators where they offer aspiring influencers with a unique opportunity to thrive in the digital landscape, regardless of their follower count.

Alongside this, the Daraz Affiliate Program offers freelancers the opportunity to earn higher commissions by promoting and selling products from the comfort of their homes.

The event aimed to educate attendees on building a successful freelance career by creating top-notch content. The platform not only equips influencers with essential tools and knowledge to monetize their content effectively but also opens doors for potential collaborations with Daraz in the future.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD hackers launch DDoS attacks, data breaches against India
Prime Bank, BIDA to give one-stop services for foreign investors
General inflation stays unchanged at 9.69pc in July
Stocks fall for 2nd day on selling
BB plan to cut loan classification time to 3 months worries businesses
e-health certificate for exportable food items launched
Apex trade bodies of BD, India to boost bilateral trade
bKash-AFA partnership brings BD, Argentine soccer fans closer


Latest News
Bangladesh to play two FIFA Int'l Friendlies with Afghanistan on Sept 4, 7
Torrential rains inundate Khagrachhari, trap hundreds of families
FM urges Indian businessmen to promote Dhaka-Delhi trade
Liton scores 12 as Surrey lose GT20 final to Tigers
Man held with arms in Rajbari
Grain deal to be one of main topics of Erdogan-Putin talks: source
Russia says peace possible if Ukraine stops fighting
Russia says it advanced 3 km in northeast Ukraine
BUET students protest as Abrar Fahad's murder accused attends class
Youth killed being hit by bus at Tangail
Most Read News
Corruption overwhelms central jail
Hero Alam files defamation case worth Tk 50cr against Rizvi
Multiple landslides hit parts of Bandarban, residents asked to evacuate
All existing cases under DSA to continue: AG
BKMEA plays a key role in fostering RMG industry
Not scrapped, Digital Security Act to be amended
Sagar-Runi murder case: Probe report submission deferred for 100th time
Muhuri river dam breached, 6 villages in Feni flooded
Few students held during protest demanding deferral of HSC exams
Technical glitch disrupts metro rail services
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft