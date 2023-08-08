Ahsania Mission holds anti-drug campaign in Jashore A drug addiction prevention and mental health awareness campaign was organized with the collaboration of Ahsania Mission Drug Addiction Treatment and Rehabilitation Center in Jashore on Sunday.





The campaign taught the ways to stay free from drugs, how the drug dependents could be brought under treatment, what mental problems could be experienced by drug dependency, ways to maintain sound mental health and the steps which should be taken to prevent drug addiction among students, says a press release





The campaign was organized at the seminar room of the Bhaturia School and College in Jashore by Ahsania Mission Drug Addiction Treatment and Rehabilitation Center Jashore.





Md. Arifuzzaman, principal of Jessore Bhaturia School and College, was present as the chief guest in the event. During this time, he gave his speech for the students on various directions against drug dependency, and stated to be always ready to keep Bangladesh drug-free.





Rakhi Ganguly, Senior Psychologist of Dhaka Ahsania Mission Health Sector and the Focal of Monojotno Outdoor Counseling Center under Dhaka Ahsania Mission Health Sector, was the main discussant of this awareness program.

In the discussion, Rakhi Ganguli showcased the presentation and discussed on the prevention of drug addiction and mental health, what kind of mental problems can be caused due to drug addiction or what are the remedies for it. She urged the students to participate in sports and various competitions in addition to formal education as well.





Along with this, Ahsania Mission Drug Addiction Treatment and Rehabilitation Center, Bhaturia, Jessore announced a mobile number 01781355755 and website www.amic.org.bd for free information about drugs and the treatment of the drug dependents.