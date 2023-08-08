Mostafa Metal gets Advanced Digital Solutions from Banglalink

Banglalink, a leading digital communications service provider in Bangladesh, has entered a partnership with Mostafa Metal Industries Ltd.





Under this new partnership, Banglalink will be offering a range of advanced digital services to the employees of Mostafa Metal Industries Ltd., one of Bangladesh's fastest growing PVC products and manufacturing companies, says a press release.







The services include corporate connections, data connectivity, Banglalink's Ookla® certified fastest 4G internet, Mconnex, SMS Broadcast, Field Force Locator facility and various other high-quality digital solutions.





Rubaiyat A. Tanzeen, Enterprise Business Director, Banglalink and Anjan Kanti Deb, Chief Financial Officer, Mostafa Metal Industries Ltd., signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. Also present at the ceremony were Syed Salahuddin Israr, Head of Emerging Segment, Banglalink, Mohammad Ahasun Habib, Head of Enterprise Operations, Banglalink, and AKM Mainul Hossain, Executive Director, Mostafa Metal Industries Ltd.







Rubaiyat A. Tanzeen, Enterprise Business Director, Banglalink, said, "As a digital operator, we are excited to offer advanced digital services to Mostafa Metal Industries Ltd. employees through this agreement. We anticipate that they will benefit from the features of Banglalink's Ookla® certified fastest 4G network as well as a variety of innovative digital services that will elevate their digital experiences to new heights."





Anjan Kanti Deb, Chief Financial Officer, Mostafa Metal Industries Ltd., said, "We are pleased to collaborate with Banglalink through this arrangement. With their fastest 4G network and a diverse range of digital services, Banglalink has become the go-to telecom provider for millions of users. We are excited for this alliance to allow our employees access to their cutting-edge facilities."







Banglalink remains committed to enhancing customer experiences by introducing new and improved facilities for its valued customers.