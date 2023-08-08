Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 8 August, 2023, 4:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Mostafa Metal gets Advanced Digital Solutions from Banglalink

Published : Tuesday, 8 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 121
Business Desk

Mostafa Metal gets Advanced Digital Solutions from Banglalink

Mostafa Metal gets Advanced Digital Solutions from Banglalink

Banglalink, a leading digital communications service provider in Bangladesh, has entered a partnership with Mostafa Metal Industries Ltd.

Under this new partnership, Banglalink will be offering a range of advanced digital services to the employees of Mostafa Metal Industries Ltd., one of Bangladesh's fastest growing PVC products and manufacturing companies, says a press release.

The services include corporate connections, data connectivity, Banglalink's Ookla® certified fastest 4G internet, Mconnex, SMS Broadcast, Field Force Locator facility and various other high-quality digital solutions.

Rubaiyat A. Tanzeen, Enterprise Business Director, Banglalink and Anjan Kanti Deb, Chief Financial Officer, Mostafa Metal Industries Ltd., signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. Also present at the ceremony were Syed Salahuddin Israr, Head of Emerging Segment, Banglalink, Mohammad Ahasun Habib, Head of Enterprise Operations, Banglalink, and AKM Mainul Hossain, Executive Director, Mostafa Metal Industries Ltd.

Rubaiyat A. Tanzeen, Enterprise Business Director, Banglalink, said, "As a digital operator, we are excited to offer advanced digital services to Mostafa Metal Industries Ltd. employees through this agreement. We anticipate that they will benefit from the features of Banglalink's Ookla® certified fastest 4G network as well as a variety of innovative digital services that will elevate their digital experiences to new heights."

Anjan Kanti Deb, Chief Financial Officer, Mostafa Metal Industries Ltd., said, "We are pleased to collaborate with Banglalink through this arrangement. With their fastest 4G network and a diverse range of digital services, Banglalink has become the go-to telecom provider for millions of users. We are excited for this alliance to allow our employees access to their cutting-edge facilities." 

Banglalink remains committed to enhancing customer experiences by introducing new and improved facilities for its valued customers.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD hackers launch DDoS attacks, data breaches against India
Prime Bank, BIDA to give one-stop services for foreign investors
General inflation stays unchanged at 9.69pc in July
Stocks fall for 2nd day on selling
BB plan to cut loan classification time to 3 months worries businesses
e-health certificate for exportable food items launched
Apex trade bodies of BD, India to boost bilateral trade
bKash-AFA partnership brings BD, Argentine soccer fans closer


Latest News
Bangladesh to play two FIFA Int'l Friendlies with Afghanistan on Sept 4, 7
Torrential rains inundate Khagrachhari, trap hundreds of families
FM urges Indian businessmen to promote Dhaka-Delhi trade
Liton scores 12 as Surrey lose GT20 final to Tigers
Man held with arms in Rajbari
Grain deal to be one of main topics of Erdogan-Putin talks: source
Russia says peace possible if Ukraine stops fighting
Russia says it advanced 3 km in northeast Ukraine
BUET students protest as Abrar Fahad's murder accused attends class
Youth killed being hit by bus at Tangail
Most Read News
Corruption overwhelms central jail
Hero Alam files defamation case worth Tk 50cr against Rizvi
Multiple landslides hit parts of Bandarban, residents asked to evacuate
All existing cases under DSA to continue: AG
BKMEA plays a key role in fostering RMG industry
Not scrapped, Digital Security Act to be amended
Sagar-Runi murder case: Probe report submission deferred for 100th time
Muhuri river dam breached, 6 villages in Feni flooded
Few students held during protest demanding deferral of HSC exams
Technical glitch disrupts metro rail services
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft