ShareTrip's 4th anniv unveils a month of irresistible offers





The anniversary campaign began from August 1, last and is scheduled to bring irresistible deals on hotels, flights, visas, holiday packages, and more till August 28, next, says a press release.

On top of existing discounts, the anniversary campaign offers an additional four percent discount capped at Tk 2000 for flights, Tk 4000 for holiday packages, and Tk 400 for visa processing.

Offers on hotels were availed from August 1 to 7. Additionally, flight offers will be applicable from August 08 to 14, while offers on packages and visas will continue throughout August 15 to 21 and August 22 to 28, respectively. ShareTrip users can enjoy all of these enticing offers on the ShareTrip website and app.

Incepted on July 30, 2019, ShareTrip has continuously been achieving incredible feats for four successful years. With a wide range of accomplishments, the previous year has been quite eventful for the leading travel tech company.

Moreover, ShareTrip Co-founder and CEO Sadia Haque won the prestigious Kotler Award as the Women Leader of the Year - an accolade recognizing her invaluable role in revolutionizing the country's travel sector. The company has also been recognized as the Digital Commerce of the year 2022 at the ICT Awards by The Daily Star. In addition to these magnificent achievements, ShareTrip has gone on to receive multiple recognitions from industry partners, locally and globally.



ShareTrip, the country's leading travel tech company, has turned four! Celebrating this joyous occasion with all its users, ShareTrip is hosting a one-of-a-kind campaign offering an array of exclusive discounts across all its services throughout the month!The anniversary campaign began from August 1, last and is scheduled to bring irresistible deals on hotels, flights, visas, holiday packages, and more till August 28, next, says a press release.On top of existing discounts, the anniversary campaign offers an additional four percent discount capped at Tk 2000 for flights, Tk 4000 for holiday packages, and Tk 400 for visa processing.Offers on hotels were availed from August 1 to 7. Additionally, flight offers will be applicable from August 08 to 14, while offers on packages and visas will continue throughout August 15 to 21 and August 22 to 28, respectively. ShareTrip users can enjoy all of these enticing offers on the ShareTrip website and app.Incepted on July 30, 2019, ShareTrip has continuously been achieving incredible feats for four successful years. With a wide range of accomplishments, the previous year has been quite eventful for the leading travel tech company.This year, ShareTrip became the first ever app within the travel industry to have reached more than 570,000 downloads on Play Store and more than 50,000 on App Store. They launched SkyTrip, a co-branded travel credit card in collaboration with EBL & MasterCard, bringing users a wide range of travel conveniences.Moreover, ShareTrip Co-founder and CEO Sadia Haque won the prestigious Kotler Award as the Women Leader of the Year - an accolade recognizing her invaluable role in revolutionizing the country's travel sector. The company has also been recognized as the Digital Commerce of the year 2022 at the ICT Awards by The Daily Star. In addition to these magnificent achievements, ShareTrip has gone on to receive multiple recognitions from industry partners, locally and globally.