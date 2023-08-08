Video
Tuesday, 8 August, 2023
Home Business

Samsung brings Big Monsoon Fest with massive discount

Published : Tuesday, 8 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Samsung launched 'Big Monsoon Fest,' offering special laundry gift pack, up to Tk 15,000 instant cashback and other amazing deals on its washing machine models.
Under the 'Big Monsoon Fest' offer, customers will get the opportunity to enjoy the cashback on selected Samsung's washing machine models. Customers purchasing the washer and dryer together will get a great deal through the exclusive bundle offer, save up to Tk 45,900.
On top of that, with each purchase, Samsung is giving a special gift box with free liquid detergent, especially curated for the offer, says a press release.
Regarding this unique campaign, Shahriar Bin Lutfor, Director and Head of Business, Consumer Electronics Division, Samsung Bangladesh, said, "Samsung's washing machine models are integrated with distinct advanced technologies and innovative features that ensure clothes wash quickly,and dry efficiently, with utmost care. We are super excited to introduce this offer as more customers will be able to enjoy this convivence through the discounts and gift!"
It is mentionable that Samsung's washing machines come with a 20-year warranty on the Digital Inverter Motor also Samsung's front loading washing machines comes with Samsung proprietary technoly, Ai Eco Bubble. This technology enables bubble to activate detergent, so it quickly penetrates fabric & removes dirt easily even in cold water. Customers can easily purchase the washing machines online or by visiting the store with free delivery, free installation, and in-home service.


