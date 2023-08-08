Lenovo hands over 15,000 ThinkCentre Neo 50s desktops to IBBL

Lenovo, the global technology leader, Sunday announced the handover of 1500 units of the Cutting edge ThinkCentre Neo 50s desktops to Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL), the largest commercial bank in the country, marking a moment of partnership for both organizations.





Lenovo commenced its engagement with the bank by providing them with latest machines with continuous technical support whenever required. Through open and collaborative discussions, unwavering product and tech support, Lenovo effectively earned the confidence of Islami Bank's IT team, laying the groundwork for a long-lasting partnership.





The announcement came in a Lenovo product handover ceremony organized late on the day at a 5-Star Hotel in Dhaka.





With this significant win, Lenovo is set to furnish IBBL with its advanced technology, tailored to meet the bank's specific needs and requirements. The deal encompasses a remarkable volume and revenue, with 1500 units of Lenovo ThinkCentre Neo 50s desktops.

IBBL has an extensive network of 394+ branches, 236 Sub-branches, and more than 2696+ agent banking outlets that span across the nation, including small towns and villages. Lenovo's collaboration with the bank has already begun to yield positive results, enhancing the brand awareness and solidifying its presence in the Financial Sector.







Naveen Kejriwal - General Manager- Overseas Business, Consumer, Commercial & Tablets of Lenovo comments said at the occasion "We are thrilled to embark on this transformative journey�We would also like to extend out thanks to our valued partners 1. Excel Technologies Ltd., 2. Computer Village and 3. Bracnet Limited, who have helped us cover the last mile in reaching out to the customer and expanding our brand presence in the Country."





At the event, Excel Technologies Ltd. Managing Director Goutam Saha said "Country's young generation would be the key-force in building Smart Bangladesh. that included making smart citizens, a smart economy, a smart government and smart society. Excel Technologies Ltd. is one of the leading IT Companies in Bangladesh started their journey back in 1999�We support the national security surveillance mission of our government with excellence. With the huge range of products from internationally reputed hardware manufactures the company emphasize on providing customers with prompt, effective and quality product and services."





J.Q. M Habibullah, FCS Additional Managing Director, IBBL Mukarram Husain, Head of Operations, Bracnet Ltd.,





Mohammad Jashim Uddin Managing Partner Computer Village, Masud Hossain, Director of Excel Technologies and other respected officials from Lenovo, Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited and Excel Technologies Ltd. were also present at the event.

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$62 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #171 in the Fortune Global 500, employing 77,000 people around the world, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets.