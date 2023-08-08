Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 8 August, 2023, 4:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Teesta Solar plant boosts power situation in Gaibandha

Published : Tuesday, 8 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

GAIBANDHA, Aug 7: The electricity situation has improved further in the district as country's largest solar power plant the Teesta Solar Limited has gone to production recently.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina formally inaugurated the plant located at Latshalar Char under Sundarganj upazila of the district as she addressed a mammoth public rally on Rangpur Zila School ground on Wednesday.

The prime minister also witnessed the plant from the helicopter on her way back to Dhaka.
The construction work of the plant started in 2017. Beximco Group and its subsidiary Beximco Power Limited constructed it. Around five lakh solar panels were installed in the plant.

The plant has been supplying power to the national grid experimentally since December 2022. This 200-megawatt plant is expected to play a significant role in the solution of power crisis in the northern region including Gaibandha district. To connect the plant to the national grid via Rangpur, a 35-kilometre long 132-kilovolt transmission line has been set up with 122 towers. Substations and inverters have also been set up.
The Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) and Teesta Solar Limited have signed a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) to buy electricity from this plant.     �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD hackers launch DDoS attacks, data breaches against India
Prime Bank, BIDA to give one-stop services for foreign investors
General inflation stays unchanged at 9.69pc in July
Stocks fall for 2nd day on selling
BB plan to cut loan classification time to 3 months worries businesses
e-health certificate for exportable food items launched
Apex trade bodies of BD, India to boost bilateral trade
bKash-AFA partnership brings BD, Argentine soccer fans closer


Latest News
Bangladesh to play two FIFA Int'l Friendlies with Afghanistan on Sept 4, 7
Torrential rains inundate Khagrachhari, trap hundreds of families
FM urges Indian businessmen to promote Dhaka-Delhi trade
Liton scores 12 as Surrey lose GT20 final to Tigers
Man held with arms in Rajbari
Grain deal to be one of main topics of Erdogan-Putin talks: source
Russia says peace possible if Ukraine stops fighting
Russia says it advanced 3 km in northeast Ukraine
BUET students protest as Abrar Fahad's murder accused attends class
Youth killed being hit by bus at Tangail
Most Read News
Corruption overwhelms central jail
Hero Alam files defamation case worth Tk 50cr against Rizvi
Multiple landslides hit parts of Bandarban, residents asked to evacuate
All existing cases under DSA to continue: AG
BKMEA plays a key role in fostering RMG industry
Not scrapped, Digital Security Act to be amended
Sagar-Runi murder case: Probe report submission deferred for 100th time
Muhuri river dam breached, 6 villages in Feni flooded
Few students held during protest demanding deferral of HSC exams
Technical glitch disrupts metro rail services
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft