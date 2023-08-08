NBL Chattogram region holds H1 business review meeting



A half-yearly (H1) business review meeting was held with branch managers of National Bank Limited, Chattogram Region. The day-long meeting was held at NBL Chattogram Regional Office recently, says a press release.Md. Mehmood Husain, Managing Director and CEO of the bank, provided guidance to branch managers of National Bank Limited's Chattogram Region on the recovery of overdue loans, future planning deposits mobilization, loan disbursement, supervision and ensuring the highest level of customer service. He discussed in detail the bank's business activities and strategic initiatives for overall growth and development.Among others, DMD Syed Rois Uddin, Head of Human Resources and SEVP Sheikh Akhter Uddin Ahmed, Regional Head and SVP Probir Kumar Bhowmick along with senior officials of NBL Head Office and managers of all branches of Chattogram region attended the meeting.