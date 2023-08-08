SIBL opens Bhatara Bazar sub branch

Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) opened a new sub branch at Bhatara Bazar, Shorishabari, Jamalpur under Koyra Bazar branch recently, says a press release.

Deputy Managing Director of the bank Abdul Hannan Khan inaugurated the sub branch as chief guest.



Head of Branches Control Division of the bank Joynal Abedin was present as special guest in the programme. Among others, managers of SIBL Mymensing, Mawna, Jamalpur, Sherpur, Koyra Bazar Branch and In-charge of Bhatara Bazar Subbranch along with local dignitaries attended the programme.

