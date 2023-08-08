Video
‘Successes in int’l trade contributing to development’

Published : Tuesday, 8 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

Commerce Ministry Senior Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh said that successes in international trade have made contributions in the country's development.
He also underscored the need for grooming skilled human resources in this regard.
The Senior Commerce Secretary said this while addressing the inaugural function of the five-day "Rules and Procedures for Import and Export" workshop as the chief guest organized by Bangladesh Foreign Trade Institute (BFTI) at Kawranbazar in the capital on Sunday.
The BFTI has been organizing this workshop for the officials of various ministries and departments as well as trade bodies.
The participants at the workshop will have knowledge on documentation related to international trade, import-export procedures, banking policies, customs, and necessary rules and regulations.
Speaking on the occasion, Tapan said that skilled human resources should have to be built in the country for ensuring smooth graduation of Bangladesh from the LDCs and thus facing the challenges of turning Bangladesh into a developed nation.
Chief executive officer of BFTI Dr Md Jafar Uddin said that the BFTI has been providing training regularly on international trade to build skilled human resources. BFTI Director M Obaidul Azam gave the address of welcome.    �BSS


