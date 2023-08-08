Chinese techno firm keen to set up router factory in BD







A four-member delegation of the KFL Group led by its President Jha Helin expressed the keenness at a courtesy meeting with Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar at the minister's office at the Secretariat here Sunday.



Assuring the delegation of providing the necessary support in this regard, the minister said due to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's technology-friendly policy, Bangladesh is a very profitable country for investment.

Jabbar, however, put emphasize on manufacturing high quality and cost-effective routers. The delegation lauded Bangladesh's progress in developing digital technology. �BSS



