

EBL partners with Placid Express for remittance services



EBL's partnership with Placid Express, a well-regarded fintech-based remittance company, aims to boost the efficiency and accessibility of remittance services for expatriate Bangladeshis from across multiple countries, including Malaysia, USA, Italy, Portugal, and other EU nations.



Mehdi Zaman, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Treasury, Financial Institutions and Offshore Banking of EBL and Mohammed H. Rashid, Executive Director, Placid Express signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations at the EBL Head Office in Gulshan, Dhaka recently, says a press release.

Faroque Helaly, Country Head of Placid Express and EBL Head of International Business Mamunur Rashid, Head of Remittance Business Chowdhury Bahar Wadud, Senior Manager of Business Development and Remittance Jahangir Alam were present among others on the occasion.



Placid Express has earned widespread popularity among Non-Resident Bangladeshis (NRBs) for its consistent facilitation of remittances. With a focus on technological innovation and customer-centric services, it has emerged as a reliable and trusted financial partner for Bangladeshi diasporas.



