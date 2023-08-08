Video
Southeast Bank holds training on Ethics, Integrity and Morality in Banks

Published : Tuesday, 8 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Business Desk

Southeast Bank Training Institute organised a virtual Training program named "Ethics, Integrity and Morality Practices in Banks and consequences of its Breach" recently, says a press release.

Nuruddin Md. Sadeque Hossain, Managing Director of Southeast Bank Ltd inaugurated the program. Recognizing the challenges faced by banking sector, particularly the adverse impact of classified loans on the overall growth of  industry and on broader economy, Hossain emphasized the pivotal role of Ethics, Integrity and Morality Practices in overcoming these difficulties.

He highlighted that ethical conduct and integrity are fundamental pillars that underpin the functioning of banks, reinforcing trust and credibility among stakeholders. 100 participants were virtually present in the training.


