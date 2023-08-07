Trawler capsize death toll rises to 8





MUNSHIGANJ, Aug 6: The death toll of a picnic trawler capsize in the River Padma in Munshiganj's Lauhajang rose to eight after divers recovered four more bodies.



Due to rough weather, Fire Service and Civil Defence personnel called off their rescue drive around 2:00am on Sunday. They again started the search Sunday morning, said Fire Service headquarters media divisional acting officer Shahjahan Shikder. The deceased were identified as Mokseda, 42, Popy, 26, Sakib, 8, Happy, 28, Rakib, 12, Sajibul, 4, Farihan, 10, and Sajib. All were residents of Sirajdikhan upazila.





Thirty-four people were rescued alive and some are still missing.



Meanwhile, a probe committee has been formed where an additional deputy commissioner has been made the chief of the team. The team has been asked to submit the report within three days.

