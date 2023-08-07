Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 7 August, 2023, 12:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Trawler capsize death toll rises to 8

Published : Monday, 7 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14
Our Correspondent


MUNSHIGANJ, Aug 6:  The death toll of a picnic trawler capsize in the River Padma in Munshiganj's Lauhajang rose to eight after divers recovered four more bodies.

Due to rough weather, Fire Service and Civil Defence personnel called off their rescue drive around 2:00am on Sunday. They again started the search Sunday morning, said Fire Service headquarters media divisional acting officer Shahjahan Shikder. The deceased were identified as Mokseda, 42, Popy, 26, Sakib, 8, Happy, 28, Rakib, 12, Sajibul, 4, Farihan, 10, and Sajib. All were residents of Sirajdikhan upazila.
The trawler with 46 passengers was going back to Sirajdikhan upazila after a daylong picnic near the Padma Bridge. Around 8:00pm on Saturday, when it reached Roshkati area under Eider Para union, the trawler capsized after a collision with a bulkhead.

Thirty-four people were rescued alive and some are still missing.

Meanwhile, a probe committee has been formed where an additional deputy commissioner has been made the chief of the team. The team has been asked to submit the report within three days.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nuclear war would be worse for our climate than predicted in the cold war
Trawler capsize death toll rises to 8
Flood likely to deteriorate in South, N-E regions, coastal areas go under water
Malaysia detains 252 Bangladeshis
Lack of awareness, late hospitalization blamed for dengue deaths: IEDCR
Dengue: 10 dead, 2,764 hospitalised
Govt cannot evade responsibility for failing to control dengue: GM Quader
AL team leaves for India


Latest News
24 dead in Morocco road accident: officials
PM asks party men to work for AL candidates' win in next polls
No sign of mass Pakistan protests after ex-PM Khan's jailing
Two-third areas in Ctg city go under knee deep water
AL leader accused of beating woman to death
Ctg district admin evicts nearly 800 families from the hillocks
Law enforcement agencies desperate to crack down on opposition: Fakhrul
UN unveils policy brief on transforming education towards global good
Govt can't evade responsibility for failing to control dengue: GM Quader
Newly-elected MPs Sajjadul Hassan, Mohiuddin Bacchu sworn in
Most Read News
Dengue overwhelms public life
Egg, chicken, fish costlier
Probe into money laundering allegation against S Alam Group: HC
8 bodies recovered, search work continues for missing people
DU snacks shop forced shut as owner fails to meet BCL demand
Role of BRICS in de-dollarization
Dispose Dr Yunus's case rule immediately, says Appellate Division
Roshod Wellbeing, Pearl Global to enhance BD workers’ welfare
Hearing on Dr Yunus's case rule on Monday
Father, 5 children burnt to death in Australia house fire
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft