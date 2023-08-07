Flood likely to deteriorate in South, N-E regions, coastal areas go under water







According to Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) under the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB), all major rivers, except the Kushiyara, in the South-Eastern region of the country may rise rapidly in next 24 to 72 hours and during these periods water levels may cross respective danger marks at some points for a short period.



On the other hand, the Brahmaputra, Jamuna, Ganges and Padma rivers may continue steady state in the next 24 hours.

Apart from this, many coastal areas of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Barishal and Bhola have submerged due to tidal surge, which created severe sufferings to the people.



Except the Kushiyara, all major rivers in the North-Eastern region of the country are in rising trend.



According to meteorological agencies in Bangladesh and India including the FFWC, there is a chance of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the North-Eastern and adjacent upstream parts of Bangladesh in the next 24 to 72 hours.



For this reason, all the major rivers - Surma, Kushiyara, Manu, Khowai, Sarigowain, Jhalukhali, Bhogai-Kangsha, Someshwari and Jadukata - in the North-Eastern region may rise rapidly at times during these periods.



According to meteorological agencies, there is a chance of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the South-Eastern hill basin and adjacent upstream parts of Bangladesh in the next 24 to 72 hours, Mehadi Hasan, Assistant Engineer of BWDB told this correspondent.



For this reason, all the major rivers - Muhuri, Feni, Halda, Karnafuli, Sangu, Matamuhuri - in the South-Eastern region may rise rapidly at times during these periods and may cross respective danger levels at some points for a short period, he added.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast that isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Jharkhand and Bihar in the next three days.



The IMD report also said that light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Manipur during the next 5 days. Besides, isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also likely over Meghalaya in the next two days.



Due to continuous rainfall and upstream water, the low-lying areas in Chattogram city remained under waist-deep water for the fifth consecutive days on Sunday due to heavy rain and the tidal surge, causing sufferings to city dwellers as elsewhere in the district.



The areas that were under water included Agrabad CDA residential area, Shantibagh, Beparipara, Halishahar, DT Road, Commerce College Road, Bakalia, Rahatarpool, Saraipara, Patharghata, Bahaddarhat, Badurtala, Muradpur, Chawkbazar, Asadganj, Gate 2 area, DC Road, Bahaddarhat, Sulabhbahar, Muradpur, Chawkbazar, CWASA circle of Chattogram city, according to the residents.



The heavy rain caused immense suffering to city dwellers as no transport was available and electricity supply remained shut in the marooned areas.



