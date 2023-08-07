Malaysia detains 252 Bangladeshis







The Kuala Lumpur Immigration Department detained the foreign nationals in a raid on three flats in Taman Connaught, Cheras, the New Straits Times reported on Saturday.



Among the offences committed by the detainees aged eight to 54 years old are misusing passes or permits, overstaying, without identification cards and others, said Syamsul Badrin Mohshin, director of the department.

They will be placed at the Bukit Jalil Immigration Detention Depot for follow-up actions, he said.



The other immigrants are from Myanmar, Indonesia, Nepal, Pakistan, Cambodia and the Philippines.



Mohshin said those who protect or hire illegal immigrants will also face strict action.

bdnews24.com



