Dengue: 10 dead, 2,764 hospitalised







"During the period, 1,078 dengue patients were hospitalised in Dhaka city while 1,686 were admitted to different hospitals outside Dhaka," a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.



"This year, 313 deaths, the highest in a year since dengue was detected in 2000, were reported from dengue disease while 281 died last year," the daily statement of the DGHS said.

With the new cases, the total number of patients rose to 66,732, the statement said, adding: "Some 57,072 patients were released from different hospitals this year of the total patients."



"A total of 9,347 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at different hospitals. Of them, 4,605 are in



Dhaka while 4,742 are outside the capital city," it added.



Health experts warned the dengue situation may deteriorate this month and in the next month, asking authorities concerned to launch a massive campaign against all types of mosquitoes.



Analysing the amount of rainfall, temperature and humidity in Bangladesh, they described August and September months as the most suitable period for breeding Aedes mosquitoes.



Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne illness that occurs in tropical and subtropical areas of the world. Outbreaks of the disease are usually seasonal, peaking during and after the rainy season. �BSS



