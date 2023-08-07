Video
Monday, 7 August, 2023
Home Front Page

Govt cannot evade responsibility for failing to control dengue: GM Quader

Published : Monday, 7 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Jatiya Party Chairman Ghulam Muhammad Quader has said that the government completely failed to tackle the ongoing dengue outbreak.
In a statement issued today, he blamed the two city corporations for the rampant spread of dengue, demanding that those responsible for the failure be held accountable.

"The government cannot evade responsibility for its inability to control the dengue situation effectively," he said.
Furthermore, Quader demanded that the government ensure proper dengue testing and treatment under its management in all hospitals and medical centers nationwide.

Highlighting the dire conditions in hospitals, he also said, "There are no available beds, and dengue patients are being forced to receive medical treatment in balconies, corridors, and even under the stairs. The hospital premises are overcrowded, making it nearly impossible for patients to move freely. Moreover, the shortage of manpower and insufficient government support is hindering the efforts of healthcare professionals to provide adequate treatment."

As the dengue situation worsens, Quader expressed his concern about the escalating number of cases and deaths reported daily.
According to government data, the number of infected individuals has reached 63,968 as of August 5, with a historical high of 303 reported deaths. Out of these, 241 fatalities have occurred in the capital city alone.

However, the press release adds that the actual number of infections and deaths might be higher. �UNB


