AL team leaves for India

A five-member delegation of Awami League (AL) on Sunday left for the neighbouring country India on a four-day visit at the invitation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the ruling party of India.AL leaders left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on a flight at 5:00 pm on Sunday.Awami League presidium member and Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque is leading the delegation. AL Joint General Secretary and Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud, Organizing Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, Central Committee Member Parveen Zaman Kalpana and ruling party lawmaker Aroma Dutta were in the delegation.AL sources confirmed that the delegation will return to the country next Wednesday (August 9).