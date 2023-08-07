Video
More rains likely to drench Dhaka, other places

Published : Monday, 7 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rain or thunder showers in most places of the country including Dhaka in 24 hours commencing 9:00am on Sunday.

"Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely at most places over Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and at many places over Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over the country," said a BMD bulletin.

Highest 186 mm rainfall was recorded in Bandarban in 24 hours till 6 am on Sunday.

The axis of monsoon trough runs through Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, WestBengal to Assam across central part of Bangladesh. One of its associated troughs extends up to North Bay, it said.

Monsoon is active over Bangladesh and moderate to strong over North Bay.

Day temperature may fall by (1-3) �C and night temperature may fall slightly over the
country.    �UNB


