

Alarming water-logging in Ctg, new areas flooded



Water logging has been aggravated by tides rising to three or four feet above normal tides.



As a result, the port city has been witnessing aggravated water logging twice daily during high tides.

More new areas in the city have been inundated, mostly under up to waist deep water.

No vehicle was seen on submerged city streets.



The Met Office recorded 245mm rainfall in last 24 hours ending at 6:00pm on Sunday.



Water logging gripped the port city since Thursday.



Water logging is causing sufferings to the city's people particularly in the low lying areas including Bakalia, Chawkbazar, Chandgaon, Agrabad, Mohra, Bakolia, Katalganj, Kapasgola, Bahadderhat, Mia khan Nagar, Reazuddin Bazar, Chaktai and Khatunganj.



The Chattogram people are expected to suffer during the current monsoon from water stagnation.



Of the four projects, the progress of the largest one - re-excavation, expansion, renovation and development of canals - is only 76 per cent complete whereas the deadline for the project is December this year. Under the project, 36 canals, 176km of retaining walls, 45 bridges, drains, and footpaths are to be constructed.



Four mega projects by CDA and Bangladesh Army; WDB Project and CCC project are now ongoing only to remove water-logging from the port city, Chattogram.



The total cost of those projects had been estimated to be over Tk 14,000 crore.



Meanwhile the Chattogram district administration has migrated over 250 families living in hills of the city to safer places.



The Bangladesh Meteorology Department (BMD) predicted Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind at most places over the country and at many places over the Northern region with moderately heavy to very heavy showers at places over the country.



