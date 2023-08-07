Video
Water level rises in Kaptai Lake, power generation increases

Published : Monday, 7 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15

RANGAMATI, Aug 06: Water level in Rangamati's Kaptai Lake keeps rising as the region has been experiencing continuous heavy rainfall for the past four days, resulting in a significant increase in power generation.

Currently, all five units of the Kaptai Hydroelectric Power Plant (KHPP) are now operational.

The units are collectively producing 135 MW of electricity per day, all of which is being transmitted to the national grid.
Additionally, the onrush of water from the upstream has contributed to the swelling of the lake.

Superintendent Engineer of Karnafuli Hydroelectric Power Station ATM Abduz Zaher said that the increased water level in Kaptai Lake was the direct result of heavy rainfall in the region over the past few days.

According to the rule curve data, Kaptai Lake was initially expected to reach 90.60 feet Mean Sea Level (MSL) on August 6.

However, the current water level has reached 82.90 feet MSL, indicating the significant impact of the ongoing rains.

The lake has a water storage capacity of 109 feet MSL.

As of 10 AM on Sunday (August 6), the individual power outputs from the five units are as follows: 33 MW from Unit 1, 32 MW from Unit 2, 26 MW from Unit 3, and 22 MW each from Unit 4 and Unit 5.

Engineer ATM Abduz Zaher also said that further increases in water level will lead to a proportional rise in power generation.
The power plant has faced water scarcity in recent months, resulting in the rationing of power generation to only two to three units.    �UNB


