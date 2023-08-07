Water level rises in Kaptai Lake, power generation increases







Currently, all five units of the Kaptai Hydroelectric Power Plant (KHPP) are now operational.



The units are collectively producing 135 MW of electricity per day, all of which is being transmitted to the national grid.



Superintendent Engineer of Karnafuli Hydroelectric Power Station ATM Abduz Zaher said that the increased water level in Kaptai Lake was the direct result of heavy rainfall in the region over the past few days.



According to the rule curve data, Kaptai Lake was initially expected to reach 90.60 feet Mean Sea Level (MSL) on August 6.



However, the current water level has reached 82.90 feet MSL, indicating the significant impact of the ongoing rains.



The lake has a water storage capacity of 109 feet MSL.



As of 10 AM on Sunday (August 6), the individual power outputs from the five units are as follows: 33 MW from Unit 1, 32 MW from Unit 2, 26 MW from Unit 3, and 22 MW each from Unit 4 and Unit 5.



Engineer ATM Abduz Zaher also said that further increases in water level will lead to a proportional rise in power generation.

The power plant has faced water scarcity in recent months, resulting in the rationing of power generation to only two to three units. �UNB



