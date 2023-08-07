State Dept official Richard Nephew arrives







An ACC statement issued after the meeting said, "He showed keen interest to work with the government agency to combat corruption including money laundering."



During the meeting Nephew exchanged views on the issues related to the ACC's steps against corruption.

"The state department showed keen interest to play an effective role in fighting corruption through increasing mutual cooperation with the ACC," said the statement.



He is also scheduled to meet Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, among others.



However the Foreign Ministry official said that Richard Nephew will discuss ways of cooperation to eradicate corruption and stop money laundering during his visit to the country.



Nephew is an adviser to US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.



Blinken appointed Nephew as the coordinator of the US State Department's Global Anti-Corruption on July 5.



Nephew works to combat corruption in US diplomacy and foreign aid. He works with governments and NGOs in partner countries around the world to prevent corruption.



Before joining the US State Department, Nephew served as a senior fellow at the Center for Global Energy Policy at Columbia University. He is scheduled to leave Dhaka on Tuesday.



He will meet with the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Chairman, Foreign Secretary and other non-government organizations to discuss the issues, according to the official.



Meanwhile, to join a defence dialogue in Dhaka, Brig Gen Thomas J James, Director of strategic planning and policy of US Indo-Pacific command will also arrive in Dhaka this month.



The Assistant US Trade Representative for South and Central Asia, Brendan Lynch is likely to visit Dhaka next month to attend a meeting of the trade and investment cooperation forum agreement (TICFA) council, official said.



A senior official of the Foreign Ministry said discussions are underway about participation of several delegations from both countries in regular forums in Dhaka over the next two months.



Among them, the defence dialogue and the TICFA council meeting are nearly finalised. A security dialogue is also supposed to be held here, but it is yet to be confirmed.



The official also said Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen is expected to lead the Bangladesh delegation in the security dialogue, while the US Undersecretary for Arms Control and International Security Bonnie Denise Jenkins will lead the US side.



