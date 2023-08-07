

Vote for Boat if you want to move country forward, Hasina tells people



She said, "People's power is the power of Awami League and Awami League has no master except the people of the country. We are accountable to the people."



Sheikh Hasina said these at the special extended meeting of the ruling AL at Ganabhaban, the official residence of the Prime Minister.

Urging voters to vote for the 'Boat' symbol again in the next general election, Sheikh Hasina said, "I will call the people of Bangladesh - do they want Bangladesh to move forward with the status of a developing country? The people own the vote, if they want Bangladesh to move forward with the status of a developing country, to be established, then they should vote for the 'Boat' symbol. It will be possible if Awami League gets votes."



Party President Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina instructed the grassroots level leaders to convey the information about the developments that have taken place under the hands of the Awami League government since it has been ruling the country for almost fifteen years.



Sheikh Hasina said, "Awami League has worked for the people of every class and profession. Earlier, no one else has ever thought about the people or done anything and you should convey those words to the people. You will convey to the people the information that we have developed and brought changes."



Simultaneously, she asked them to strengthen the party ahead of the upcoming elections saying they would have to earn the trust and confidence of the masses.



Sheikh Hasina said, "We will work for everyone. This is our promise. We will build the golden Bengal of the Father of the Nation's dream."



At this time, Sheikh Hasina urged Awami League to be 'organizationally strong'.



She said, "From 2009 till today, 2023, since only Awami League has been in power in this Bangladesh for 14 and half years, today's Bangladesh is a changed Bangladesh because it has moved forward with a fair plan. Today's Bangladesh has gained respect in the world."



Sheikh Hasina highlighted the various steps taken by the Awami League government to alleviate poverty in the country. She expressed hope that if Awami League gets votes and forms the government in the future, the poverty rate in the country will further decrease.



Referring to Nobel Laureate Dr Yunus' organization, the Prime Minister said, "An economist has written that poverty has been reduced in the country due to the small loans of a particular NGO. Today, we have been able to reduce the poverty rate to 18 per cent because of the Awami League which formed the government in 2009 and managed the state till 2023."



"If poverty is reduced by microcredit then why the poverty rate of 18 per cent did not happen earlier," she added.



She said, "Every single programme of Awami League is mass-oriented. This poverty rate has been reduced due to the implementation of various programmes to free the people from poverty, increase the literacy rate of the people, bring health services to the doorsteps of the people, open up the private sector for employment, and change the fate of the people including the grassroots. Poverty has not decreased with a small loan from an NGO."



"Those who will work at high interest rates cannot be freed from poverty, but they are in debt and have to live on debt.



Sometimes they have to commit suicide and sometimes they have to sell all their land and exhaust their deposits," the head of the government added.



Commenting that AL believes in democracy and people's right to vote, Sheikh Hasina said, "Awami League handed over power peacefully in the history of Bangladesh in 2001. At that time, there was caretaker government and Awami League handed over power to the caretaker government. Awami League believes in democracy and believes in people's right to vote, that's why Awami League hands over power fairly."



She said, "One-eleven happened in the country because of BNP's corruption and misrule. Khaleda Zia was forced to resign as a vote thief."



A state of emergency was declared in the country on January 11, 2007 in the context of distrust between political parties regarding the general elections, the formation of the caretaker government and the Election Commission which is known as 'One-eleven' in Bangladesh.



Sheikh Hasina said, "Bangladesh will start its journey as a developing country in 2026. The country will move forward if the people want it. Awami League should be voted to move the country forward as a developing country."



Commenting that a 'conspiracy' started after independence, Sheikh Hasina said, "Awami League leaders and activists and public representatives were killed in that conspiracy. We had to treat the wounded and drag out the bodies for 21 years."



AL President said to the leaders and activists, "The organization must be strengthened. Mental strength is the strength of Awami League."



AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader gave a welcome speech at the meeting. The meeting was moderated by AL's Publicity and Publication Secretary Abdus Sobhan Golap and Deputy Publicity and Publication Secretary Syed Abdul Awal Shamim.



AL Office Secretary Biplab Barua read the condolence proposal at the meeting.



In his welcome speech, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader said, "Once again the spirit of our Liberation War is under threat.



Sheikh Hasina is fighting during the world crisis. Now Bangladesh is much better than many countries in the world. There is some sadness. Commodity prices are increasing. We are suffering. Commodity prices are rising due to the big countries."



Quader commented, "Sheikh Hasina is moving forward by confronting crisis and conspiracy. Sheikh Hasina does not know how to bow. Sheikh Hasina has shown that we can."



"Bangladesh is now the role model of the world in terms of development and progress," Quader said.



Addressing the leaders present, he said, "There is a conspiracy going on in this country. However, we will not hand over this country to the friends of Pakistan."



He motivated the grassroots leaders and said, "Get ready."



AL held this special extended meeting with about 3,000 field level leaders and public representatives ahead of the 12th parliamentary elections.



Party official said Awami League calls such extended meetings months ahead of every general elections and a nearly identical meeting was held on June 23, 2017 ahead of the 2018 parliamentary polls.



Terming the next 12th general elections as very important and crucial Prime Minister and Awami League (AL) President Sheikh Hasina on Sunday sought vote for the 'Boat' symbol. She also reiterated that the power of the people is the strength of her party, saying that Awami League is only accountable to the people.She said, "People's power is the power of Awami League and Awami League has no master except the people of the country. We are accountable to the people."Sheikh Hasina said these at the special extended meeting of the ruling AL at Ganabhaban, the official residence of the Prime Minister.Urging voters to vote for the 'Boat' symbol again in the next general election, Sheikh Hasina said, "I will call the people of Bangladesh - do they want Bangladesh to move forward with the status of a developing country? The people own the vote, if they want Bangladesh to move forward with the status of a developing country, to be established, then they should vote for the 'Boat' symbol. It will be possible if Awami League gets votes."Party President Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina instructed the grassroots level leaders to convey the information about the developments that have taken place under the hands of the Awami League government since it has been ruling the country for almost fifteen years.Sheikh Hasina said, "Awami League has worked for the people of every class and profession. Earlier, no one else has ever thought about the people or done anything and you should convey those words to the people. You will convey to the people the information that we have developed and brought changes."Simultaneously, she asked them to strengthen the party ahead of the upcoming elections saying they would have to earn the trust and confidence of the masses.Sheikh Hasina said, "We will work for everyone. This is our promise. We will build the golden Bengal of the Father of the Nation's dream."At this time, Sheikh Hasina urged Awami League to be 'organizationally strong'.She said, "From 2009 till today, 2023, since only Awami League has been in power in this Bangladesh for 14 and half years, today's Bangladesh is a changed Bangladesh because it has moved forward with a fair plan. Today's Bangladesh has gained respect in the world."Sheikh Hasina highlighted the various steps taken by the Awami League government to alleviate poverty in the country. She expressed hope that if Awami League gets votes and forms the government in the future, the poverty rate in the country will further decrease.Referring to Nobel Laureate Dr Yunus' organization, the Prime Minister said, "An economist has written that poverty has been reduced in the country due to the small loans of a particular NGO. Today, we have been able to reduce the poverty rate to 18 per cent because of the Awami League which formed the government in 2009 and managed the state till 2023.""If poverty is reduced by microcredit then why the poverty rate of 18 per cent did not happen earlier," she added.She said, "Every single programme of Awami League is mass-oriented. This poverty rate has been reduced due to the implementation of various programmes to free the people from poverty, increase the literacy rate of the people, bring health services to the doorsteps of the people, open up the private sector for employment, and change the fate of the people including the grassroots. Poverty has not decreased with a small loan from an NGO.""Those who will work at high interest rates cannot be freed from poverty, but they are in debt and have to live on debt.Sometimes they have to commit suicide and sometimes they have to sell all their land and exhaust their deposits," the head of the government added.Commenting that AL believes in democracy and people's right to vote, Sheikh Hasina said, "Awami League handed over power peacefully in the history of Bangladesh in 2001. At that time, there was caretaker government and Awami League handed over power to the caretaker government. Awami League believes in democracy and believes in people's right to vote, that's why Awami League hands over power fairly."She said, "One-eleven happened in the country because of BNP's corruption and misrule. Khaleda Zia was forced to resign as a vote thief."A state of emergency was declared in the country on January 11, 2007 in the context of distrust between political parties regarding the general elections, the formation of the caretaker government and the Election Commission which is known as 'One-eleven' in Bangladesh.Sheikh Hasina said, "Bangladesh will start its journey as a developing country in 2026. The country will move forward if the people want it. Awami League should be voted to move the country forward as a developing country."Commenting that a 'conspiracy' started after independence, Sheikh Hasina said, "Awami League leaders and activists and public representatives were killed in that conspiracy. We had to treat the wounded and drag out the bodies for 21 years."AL President said to the leaders and activists, "The organization must be strengthened. Mental strength is the strength of Awami League."AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader gave a welcome speech at the meeting. The meeting was moderated by AL's Publicity and Publication Secretary Abdus Sobhan Golap and Deputy Publicity and Publication Secretary Syed Abdul Awal Shamim.AL Office Secretary Biplab Barua read the condolence proposal at the meeting.In his welcome speech, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader said, "Once again the spirit of our Liberation War is under threat.Sheikh Hasina is fighting during the world crisis. Now Bangladesh is much better than many countries in the world. There is some sadness. Commodity prices are increasing. We are suffering. Commodity prices are rising due to the big countries."Quader commented, "Sheikh Hasina is moving forward by confronting crisis and conspiracy. Sheikh Hasina does not know how to bow. Sheikh Hasina has shown that we can.""Bangladesh is now the role model of the world in terms of development and progress," Quader said.Addressing the leaders present, he said, "There is a conspiracy going on in this country. However, we will not hand over this country to the friends of Pakistan."He motivated the grassroots leaders and said, "Get ready."AL held this special extended meeting with about 3,000 field level leaders and public representatives ahead of the 12th parliamentary elections.Party official said Awami League calls such extended meetings months ahead of every general elections and a nearly identical meeting was held on June 23, 2017 ahead of the 2018 parliamentary polls.