Bangladesh not to be handed over to Pakistani followers: Obaidul Quader







"Take oath and get ready the Bangabandhu's Bangladesh � Bangladesh has been emerged from huge sacrifices of blood�.we will never handover the country and this flag to those who are loyal to Pakistan and it could not be", Quader said. The ruling party leader made this comment while addressing at the special extended meeting of Awami League (AL) at Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's official residence Gono Bhaban here. Prime Minister and AL's president Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting.



He added: "Don't worry; we will win in the next general elections led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina."

As a particular quarter has renewed conspiracy against the country, he said, adding "even attempts are being made to carry out terrorist activities."



Elaborating the progress of the country, the minister said "Bangladesh has made significant progress despite huge obstacles under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. "Sheikh Hasina never bow down her head to anybody, so don't' worry, there is nothing to be worried", he told the meeting.



Talking about BNP's strength, the ruling party leader said the AL is stronger than the BNP, saying that so, there is nothing to be worried to see the gathering made by the BNP.



Calling the party men to take preparations for the election, the senior ruling party leader said nothing to be worried as the AL will reach at the port of victory in the next general elections led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he added. �BSS

Quader adds: "Sheikh Hasina is still emerged as the destination of confidence of Bangladesh. So, get ready, "we will move ahead with the leadership of Sheikh Hasina".



The ruling party leader, however, admitted that the price hike of the essentials is still creating a drawback in the country, adding that but the country is still remaining in better situation in compare to many other countries in the world.



