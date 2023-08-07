Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 7 August, 2023, 12:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Bangladesh not to be handed over to Pakistani followers: Obaidul Quader

Published : Monday, 7 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Sunday expressed his strong confidence and said the country will not to be handed over to the allies of Pakistan while various quarters are now being engaged in conspiracies with this country.

"Take oath and get ready the Bangabandhu's Bangladesh � Bangladesh has been emerged from huge sacrifices of blood�.we will never handover the country and this flag to those who are loyal to Pakistan and it could not be", Quader said. The ruling party leader made this comment while addressing at the special extended meeting of Awami League (AL) at Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's official residence Gono Bhaban here. Prime Minister and AL's president Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting.

He added: "Don't worry; we will win in the next general elections led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina."

As a particular quarter has renewed conspiracy against the country, he said, adding "even attempts are being made to carry out terrorist activities."

Elaborating the progress of the country, the minister said "Bangladesh has made significant progress despite huge obstacles under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. "Sheikh Hasina never bow down her head to anybody, so don't' worry, there is nothing to be worried", he told the meeting.

Talking about BNP's strength, the ruling party leader said the AL is stronger than the BNP, saying that so, there is nothing to be worried to see the gathering made by the BNP.

Calling the party men to take preparations for the election, the senior ruling party leader said nothing to be worried as the AL will reach at the port of victory in the next general elections led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he added.     �BSS
Quader adds: "Sheikh Hasina is still emerged as the destination of confidence of Bangladesh. So, get ready, "we will move ahead with the leadership of Sheikh Hasina".

The ruling party leader, however, admitted that the price hike of the essentials is still creating a drawback in the country, adding that but the country is still remaining in better situation in compare to many other countries in the world.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh not to be handed over to Pakistani followers: Obaidul Quader
An 800-year-old math trick could be the key to navigating the moon
People have started protest to bring down govt : Fakhrul
At least 30 killed, several injured after train derails in southern Pakistan
Land Crimes Bill to be sent to JS by September: Land Minister
Govt to bring personnel under insurance coverage
Discharge duties as per constitution, Fakhrul urges public servants
BNP a poisonous tumour in country’s politics: Quader


Latest News
24 dead in Morocco road accident: officials
PM asks party men to work for AL candidates' win in next polls
No sign of mass Pakistan protests after ex-PM Khan's jailing
Two-third areas in Ctg city go under knee deep water
AL leader accused of beating woman to death
Ctg district admin evicts nearly 800 families from the hillocks
Law enforcement agencies desperate to crack down on opposition: Fakhrul
UN unveils policy brief on transforming education towards global good
Govt can't evade responsibility for failing to control dengue: GM Quader
Newly-elected MPs Sajjadul Hassan, Mohiuddin Bacchu sworn in
Most Read News
Dengue overwhelms public life
Egg, chicken, fish costlier
Probe into money laundering allegation against S Alam Group: HC
8 bodies recovered, search work continues for missing people
DU snacks shop forced shut as owner fails to meet BCL demand
Role of BRICS in de-dollarization
Dispose Dr Yunus's case rule immediately, says Appellate Division
Roshod Wellbeing, Pearl Global to enhance BD workers’ welfare
Hearing on Dr Yunus's case rule on Monday
Father, 5 children burnt to death in Australia house fire
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft