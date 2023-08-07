Video
Monday, 7 August, 2023
Home Back Page

People have started protest to bring down govt : Fakhrul

Published : Monday, 7 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Staff Correspondent


BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "Despite the oppression and persecution of the Awami League government, the people have started to protest on the street to bring down the fascist government."

A press release sent to the media on Sunday reads. Fakhrul said, "Democracy has been suppressed in the country. The government has started to torture the opposition parties and people with different views. They want to plunge the country into the darkness of one-party rule."
BNP Secretary General said, "As part of the ongoing oppression of the ruling party, Dr Abu Yusuf Salim was arrested. He is very sick in the prison but government does not ensure his proper treatment in the jai."

He said, "The Awami government keeping the people of the country in fear and anxiety to cling to power by holding midnight like elections."

"However, despite inhuman oppressions of the government, people have started taking to the streets to overthrow the current ruling group and get rid of from the terrible misrule," he added.

In the statement, Mirza Fakhrul demanded immediate withdrawal of the case filed against Abu Yusuf Selim and his unconditional release.


