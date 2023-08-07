Land Crimes Bill to be sent to JS by September: Land Minister







After successful piloting of Bangladesh Digital Survey (BDS), country wide Bangladesh Digital Survey promised by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina began from Chattogram on Sunday.



Chattogram Divisional Commissioner Md Tofayel Islam, Director General of Land Records and Survey Department Abdul Barik, Establishment of Digital Land Management System (EDLMS) Project's Project Director Zahurul Islam, Chattogram Deputy Commissioner Abul Bashar Mohammed Fakhruzzaman, Chattogram Zonal Settlement Officer Afia Akhtar as well as officials of the ministry and South Korean vendor organisations were present the event presided over by Land Secretary Khalilur Rahman.

Organisers said that the first scientific land survey started in Bangladesh about 130 years ago from Chattogram and BDS also began from Chattogram.



The minister said that the main objective of the BDS was to complete the cadastral survey in Bangladesh in a short time and reduce the need for field surveys. He said that henceforth there will be no need for a revisional survey if there is no major land deviation due to natural reasons in any area.



Saifuzzaman said that it will be possible to send the draft of 'Land Crime Prevention and Redress Act' to parliament by September for passing the bill. Pointing out that the days of illegal land grabbing was coming to an end, the minister emphasised that the proposed stipulates imprisonment and fines as penalties for land grabbers.



Land Secretary Khalilur Rahman said Mouza map and khatian will be available online at the same time in BDS. Within 15 days, a khatian will be prepared with map of automatically created holdings.



On August 3, 2022, the minister inaugurated the BDS piloting programme in Itbaria Union of Sadar upazila of Patuakhali district. Based on the success of the pilot, the minister inaugurated the fully fledged BDS system from Chattogram.



According to the ministry, the first phase of BDS rollout activities will be conducted in the Chattogram, Narayanganj and Rajshahi City Corporations, Dhamrai and Kushtia Sadar Upazilas (including Municipalities) and Manikganj Municipalities totalling 634 mauzas covering 933 sq km (2lakh 38 thousand acres) area under the 'Establishment of Digital Land Management System (EDLMS)' project.



In a relatively short period, the latest technology including Satellites, Drones/UAVs, and Ground Control Stations will be used in Bangladesh Digital Survey to accurately survey the land digitally. Once BDS is implemented, automation systems will be introduced, including land survey, network establishment within land management offices. With the establishment of linkage between mouza-map and record, land owners will be able to easily view records and plots online. Transparency and accountability in land survey and management will be ensured, which will reduce public suffering and create skilled human resources.



The entire system of BDS will be integrated as a module of the National Land Service Automation System. The geo-referenced mouza map determined under this project will be provided to the 'Land Management Automation' project. After the sale of the land, the map boundaries will change along with the change in the Mutated Record of Rights.



BDS system will be carried out simultaneously throughout Bangladesh in phases under two separate projects to facilitate smooth Bangladesh Digital Survey activities. The two projects will be conducted under the direct supervision of the Land Ministry under the management of the Land Record and Survey Department.



One of the two projects is the 'Establishment of Digital Land Management System (EDLMS)' project. A total of TK 383.50 crore has been allocated for this through financing from the government and the Korea Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF). Out of which TK 78.10 crore has been allocated from the government and TK 305.40 crore from Korea.



The other project is titled "Strengthening Operational Capacity of the Department of Land Records and Surveys (DLR&S) for Digital Survey Project" (SOC-DDS). TK 1212.55 crore have been allocated in government funding for this. Under this project, the BDS rollout will start across the entire Barguna and Patuakhali districts.



Incidentally, the first scientific modern cadastral survey i.e., land survey in Bangladesh, experimentally began in Ramu, in the then Cox's Bazar sub-division in 1888t. This survey was known as cadastral survey (CS survey) by its basic generic name.



In the light of the experience in Ramu, CS survey was carried out throughout East Bengal from Chattogram in 1890 and ended in Dinajpur district in 1940. As some areas of Chattogram and Sylhet were not part of Bengal at that time, a CS survey was not conducted in these areas. It is expected that after the completion of BDS, which began on Sunday, there will be no need for cadastral surveys in the country.

The first scientific land survey in Bangladesh began about 130 years ago from Chattogram, Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury said on Sunday, e inaugurating the Bangladesh Digital Survey (BDS) at the Primary Teachers Training Institute (PTI) auditorium in the port city of Chattogram.After successful piloting of Bangladesh Digital Survey (BDS), country wide Bangladesh Digital Survey promised by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina began from Chattogram on Sunday.Chattogram Divisional Commissioner Md Tofayel Islam, Director General of Land Records and Survey Department Abdul Barik, Establishment of Digital Land Management System (EDLMS) Project's Project Director Zahurul Islam, Chattogram Deputy Commissioner Abul Bashar Mohammed Fakhruzzaman, Chattogram Zonal Settlement Officer Afia Akhtar as well as officials of the ministry and South Korean vendor organisations were present the event presided over by Land Secretary Khalilur Rahman.Organisers said that the first scientific land survey started in Bangladesh about 130 years ago from Chattogram and BDS also began from Chattogram.The minister said that the main objective of the BDS was to complete the cadastral survey in Bangladesh in a short time and reduce the need for field surveys. He said that henceforth there will be no need for a revisional survey if there is no major land deviation due to natural reasons in any area.Saifuzzaman said that it will be possible to send the draft of 'Land Crime Prevention and Redress Act' to parliament by September for passing the bill. Pointing out that the days of illegal land grabbing was coming to an end, the minister emphasised that the proposed stipulates imprisonment and fines as penalties for land grabbers.Land Secretary Khalilur Rahman said Mouza map and khatian will be available online at the same time in BDS. Within 15 days, a khatian will be prepared with map of automatically created holdings.On August 3, 2022, the minister inaugurated the BDS piloting programme in Itbaria Union of Sadar upazila of Patuakhali district. Based on the success of the pilot, the minister inaugurated the fully fledged BDS system from Chattogram.According to the ministry, the first phase of BDS rollout activities will be conducted in the Chattogram, Narayanganj and Rajshahi City Corporations, Dhamrai and Kushtia Sadar Upazilas (including Municipalities) and Manikganj Municipalities totalling 634 mauzas covering 933 sq km (2lakh 38 thousand acres) area under the 'Establishment of Digital Land Management System (EDLMS)' project.In a relatively short period, the latest technology including Satellites, Drones/UAVs, and Ground Control Stations will be used in Bangladesh Digital Survey to accurately survey the land digitally. Once BDS is implemented, automation systems will be introduced, including land survey, network establishment within land management offices. With the establishment of linkage between mouza-map and record, land owners will be able to easily view records and plots online. Transparency and accountability in land survey and management will be ensured, which will reduce public suffering and create skilled human resources.The entire system of BDS will be integrated as a module of the National Land Service Automation System. The geo-referenced mouza map determined under this project will be provided to the 'Land Management Automation' project. After the sale of the land, the map boundaries will change along with the change in the Mutated Record of Rights.BDS system will be carried out simultaneously throughout Bangladesh in phases under two separate projects to facilitate smooth Bangladesh Digital Survey activities. The two projects will be conducted under the direct supervision of the Land Ministry under the management of the Land Record and Survey Department.One of the two projects is the 'Establishment of Digital Land Management System (EDLMS)' project. A total of TK 383.50 crore has been allocated for this through financing from the government and the Korea Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF). Out of which TK 78.10 crore has been allocated from the government and TK 305.40 crore from Korea.The other project is titled "Strengthening Operational Capacity of the Department of Land Records and Surveys (DLR&S) for Digital Survey Project" (SOC-DDS). TK 1212.55 crore have been allocated in government funding for this. Under this project, the BDS rollout will start across the entire Barguna and Patuakhali districts.Incidentally, the first scientific modern cadastral survey i.e., land survey in Bangladesh, experimentally began in Ramu, in the then Cox's Bazar sub-division in 1888t. This survey was known as cadastral survey (CS survey) by its basic generic name.In the light of the experience in Ramu, CS survey was carried out throughout East Bengal from Chattogram in 1890 and ended in Dinajpur district in 1940. As some areas of Chattogram and Sylhet were not part of Bengal at that time, a CS survey was not conducted in these areas. It is expected that after the completion of BDS, which began on Sunday, there will be no need for cadastral surveys in the country.