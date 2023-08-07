Govt to bring personnel under insurance coverage







Seeking opinion about the plan and draft of policy to insure employees, the Public Administration Ministry on Sunday issued a circular.



In the circular, the PA Ministry requested the Secretaries of the ministries and divisions, office heads, Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners and Upazila Nirbahi Officers to send their opinion on the issue using official e-mail.

The existing state-owned insurance companies are Jibon Bima Corporation and Sadharan Bima Corporation.



The letter said that Section 6 (Tha) of the Bangladesh Karmachari Kalyan Board Act requires taking logical and practical welfare activities for the employees. Besides, Section 18 of the law authorised the board to create new insurance company to bring the employees under the insurance coverage.



In this situation, the board in its February 15 meeting discussed the matter and took the decision to create a new insurance company. 'Rule-10' of the 'Rules of Business, 1996 (Revised up to April 2017)' requires taking opinion of stakeholders.

