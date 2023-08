He died on August 07, 2022 at Bangladesh Specialised Hospital.



Today is the first death anniversary of valiant Freedom Fighter and Former Additional Inspector General of Police (Addl IGP) Khandoker Shaheb Ali.He died on August 07, 2022 at Bangladesh Specialised Hospital.He was laid to rest later at his ancestral home graveyard in Dosatina village under Sreepur Upazila in Magura district.He left behind his wife, two sons and a daughter a lot of relatives to mourn his death.To mark his first death anniversary, a Milad and Doa mahfil has been arranged at his village home on Friday.