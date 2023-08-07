Video
Man to die for killing in Sylhet

Published : Monday, 7 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22

SYLHET, Aug 6: A court here on Sunday sentenced a man to death sentence and fined him Tk 10,000 for killing his wife in Gowainghat upazila of the district in 2021.

Senior Sessions Judge Moshiur Rahman handed down the verdict to Siddique Ahmed, 35, hailed from Beanibazar upazila of the district.

According to the prosecution, on May 13 in 2021 convict Siddique stabbed his wife Alima to death at his father-in-law's house at Birkul village in Gowainghat upazila over family feud. Following the murder, Alima's father filed a case. On 29 July in 2021, police pressed the charge sheet accusing Siddique Ahmed.     �BSS


