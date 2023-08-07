Man to die for killing in Sylhet







Senior Sessions Judge Moshiur Rahman handed down the verdict to Siddique Ahmed, 35, hailed from Beanibazar upazila of the district.



According to the prosecution, on May 13 in 2021 convict Siddique stabbed his wife Alima to death at his father-in-law's house at Birkul village in Gowainghat upazila over family feud. Following the murder, Alima's father filed a case. On 29 July in 2021, police pressed the charge sheet accusing Siddique Ahmed. �BSS

