1.045 kg crystal meth recovered in Cox's Bazar: BGB
Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) recovered 1.045 kg of crystal meth (ice) in Ukhiya upazila of Cox's Bazar early Sunday.
A team of the 34 BGB Battalion conducted a drive in the upazila's Paschim Anjuman Para area after being informed that a consignment of drugs will be smuggled to Bangladesh from Myanmar through the border, said a media release signed by Lt. Colonel Md Saiful Islam Chowdhury, commander of the unit force.
Around 3 am, they spotted some people intruding into Bangladesh territory from Myanmar with a bag. However, sensing the presence of the law enforcers, they left the bag abandoned and fled, it said.
Known by its street name 'ice', crystal meth is a powerful drug that affects the central nervous system. It comes in the form of clear crystals or shiny blue-white rocks. �UNB