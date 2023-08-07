Video
Monday, 7 August, 2023
Man crushed between 2 buses, dies in city

Published : Monday, 7 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM

An assistant of a bus driver was killed after being sandwiched between two running buses in the capital's Mirpur area on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Jisan Hossain, 18, assistant of a driver of 'Paristhan Paribahan' bus and son of Monir Hossain, a private car driver of Borhanuddin upazila in Bhola district.

Quoting witnesses, Ruhul Amin, assistant sub-inspector of Mirpur Model Police Station, said the accident occurred in the morning at Mirpur-1 Bus Station when the two buses-'Paristhan Paribahan' and 'Prajatir Paribahan' were in a competition to take passengers.

At one stage, Jisan pinned between the two buses, leaving him injured.

Later, he was taken to Pangu Hospital from where he was taken to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital where the doctors declared him dead.     �UNB


