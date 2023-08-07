Video
Ctg district admin evicts nearly 800 families from the hillocks

Published : Monday, 7 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 6: Chattogram District Administration in the backdrop of heavy shower on Sunday started eviction of the residents of 800 unauthorized makeshift houses from the hillocks nine risky hills in the city on Sunday.

The eviction team also slashed the supply of electricity and water to the houses during the drive during heavy rain to avert possible loss of lives from landslides from Motizorna, Bijoynagar Zeel, Beltoligona and Battali hill areas.  

Five Assistant Commissioners led by Deputy Commissioner Abul Bashar Mohammad Fakruzaman conducted the eviction drive in the slopes of three different risky hills in the city around 10:00am. Two shelter centers were opened in different areas of the city in this regard.

The district administration along with the Department of Environment (DoE), WASA representatives, police personnel, representatives of Chattogram City Corporation, Chattogram Development Authority, Bangladesh Railway, Fire Service and Power departments and other concerned departments started the drive around 10:00am, Touhidul Islam, NDC and executive magistrate of Chattogram district administration said on Sunday.

The district administration came up with the move in order to avert possible loss of lives from landslides in the monsoon as the soil on the hills become softer and may trigger a landslide, posing threat to the lives of the poor people dwelling on those risky hills pockets during the rainy season.

Touhidul Islam, after the eviction drive, told journalists that despite several notices served from the district administration, the families were still living in the hills in a very dangerous state.

The authorities would gradually evict all families living in different risky hills in the city, he added.

Patenga Meteorological office measured 306 millimetres of record rainfall during the last 24 hours ending 6:00pm on Sunday and 698.7 millimetres of record rainfall in last five days causing serious disruptions to civic life, port and businesses activities in the city.


