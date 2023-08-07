77 year-old Sajida’s chase for education encourages many







After dedicating many years to marriage and taking care of her children, she now passionately seeks to reignite her academic pursuits.



At the advanced age of 77, Sajida embarked on a new educational endeavor by taking the admission test for the SSC program offered by Bangladesh Open University (BOU). Age is just a number: Sajida's pursuit of education inspires many.

On Saturday, BOU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Humayun Akhter visited an admission test centre in Dhaka's Dhanmondi. Describing Sajida as "indomitable", he said: "Sajida Begum is an inspiration. An indomitable woman! Her life is like the story of her mother who doesn't give up."



He added that people who do not have JSC certificates have been given a chance to get admission to the SSC examination through a test at BOU.



"The path of education has been opened for 3,500 underprivileged and interested students like Sajida Begum across the country. As a result, Sajida Begum, who has crossed the boundaries of depression and discipline, has an opportunity to learn more about her education, personal life, and dreams," he added.



Sajida has three children, who are highly educated and are now established in their respective positions.



However, her blurring vision, physical illness, or the burden of age could not stop her from following her dreams.



During a conversation, Sajida Begum told the vice chancellor of BOU that she was born before the partition in 1947. She was a student of Nawab Habibullah Model School and College. Later, she got married to Abul Hashem, a young officer at the Dhaka Cantonment Board.



