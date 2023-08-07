Video
BSRC holds torch procession for safe DU campus

Published : Monday, 7 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
DU Correspondent

Protesting the Bangladesh Chhatra League's attack on leaders and activists of Bangladesh Students Rights Council (BSRC) including former DUCSU Vice-President Nurul Haque Nur on August 2, the student body on Sunday brought out a torch procession on Dhaka University campus.

Led by BSRC's General Secretary Ariful Islam Adib, the programme started in front of the National Museum at Shahbagh at 6:30pm and ended at the base of Raju Memorial Sculpture on the campus.

At this time, BSRC men chanted slogans such as "Our Only demand - Safe Campus, Education and Terrorism - Do Not Go together."

In a short programme, the student party demanded immediate release of BSRC President Bin Yamin Mollah who was arrested from Nur's house a few days ago.

BSRC Senior Vice-President Md Tarikul Islam said that students who do not support Awami League are not safe on the campus.
"Terrorist Chhatra League occupied the campus and residential halls," he added.

Ariful Islam urged concerned authorities to take action against student torture in the residential halls of the university.

"I don't know if I can attend the next programme as government's intelligence forces are constantly threatening to arrest me," Arif said.

He demanded expulsion of the BCL activists who mounted an attack on them on August 2.


