Monday, 7 August, 2023, 12:30 AM
Say no to child labour

Published : Monday, 7 August, 2023
Dear Sir

Child labour is a serious problem in many parts of the world, especially in developing countries. Labour is defined as physical or mental work especially of the hard or draining kind. The work done by the children under 15 years due to some circumstances is known as 'Child Labour'. The International Labour Organization estimates that there are approximately 250 million children around the world, between the ages of 5 to 14, who are now working.

Bangladesh, unfortunately, is amongst those countries in which child labour is at its peak. Children which are considered as innocent are being used to perform work which is beyond to their capability which should be taken as the act of brutality.

There is strict need to stop child labour in this country. Awareness must be raised and the attention of parents ought to be diverted to the education of their children. Child labour laws should be put into practice strictly. In addition, the educational system of the country-must be reshaped and restructured according to national development goals.

Asif Mahmood
Dhaka University



