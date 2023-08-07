Corruption overwhelms central jail







However, one glaring example of extreme degree of corruption taking place in the central jail is on its corrupt procurement practices. For instance, in fiscal 2019-20, the Dhaka Central Jail authorities forked out Tk 9.11 crore to procure rice for inmates. That rice turned out to be unfit for consumption after an on-site inspection of silos by auditors from Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General of Bangladesh, the government's supreme audit body.



It can be easily assumed that the entire amount of procured rice had gone to waste. This was only a single instance of irregularity unearthed by the auditors by poring over numerous bills, vouchers, bill registers and from on-site visits.

Apart from procuring sub-standard rice, portion of fish and meat served to prisoners are reportedly meagre than the minimum prescribed intake and no fruits are served. Moreover, the same menu is served day in and day out. And no wonder why scores of inmates have been reported to be forking out cash from prisoners to purchase food from the kitchen canteen.



Unsurprisingly, the kitchen canteen authorities also do not deposit proceeds of prison canteen to the government exchequer.



The million dollar question, however, if this is the agonising state of the country's apex central jail, what is the state of countrywide scattered district and divisional jails?



It is time to address the complex web of corruption that has plagued the country's central jail.



Concurrently, a polite reminder for our central jail authorities is that prisoners are also human beings. There is no room to play with their human rights, dignity and well being. It is up to any jail authority to ensure prisoners' mental and physical wellbeing including the quality and quantity of food they are served.



Lest we forget, barely two years ago it was reported that Bangladeshi prisons are the worst among South Asian countries. Overcrowding, lack of privacy, insufficient healthcare facilities, inadequate & poor quality food, substandard beddings and shoddy sanitary conditions have literally turned our prisons into chambers of perpetual torment rather than places of reform and correction.



Now our prison administration reality is even worse given the spree of corruption that has been reported.



While challenges within our prison system are far too many, even a small beginning of reform is still missing.



It is time to act.



