

Rat race towards civil service by our new generation



Showing compassion and being empathetic, I said that civil service is not the only option and asked why he is not seeking for other private jobs. "I have invested almost five years in it and I abandoned my major after I have completed my postgraduation. I left no other way to step back." - he said with a sullen look. I desperately tried to show him the broader aspect of the situation considering "What if", he was not convinced. This is a classic example of "Sunk Cost Fallacy". Our propensity to stick with something we've put forth money, time, or effort on, despite the fact that the current costs transcend the advantages, is known as the sunk cost fallacy. The sunk cost fallacy compels us to make irrational actions that may not be in our best interests, thus sometimes results in digging grave for ourselves.



There were 4 lakh 75 thousand applicants for the 41st BCS examination. Early in August 2021, the 41st BCS's preliminary results were published and 21,056 students who were eligible to take the written exam after qualifying the preliminary exam. Results of the written exam appeared on November 10, 2022. 13,000 candidates sit for the written exam and only 2520 were recommended for different cadres. It stole somewhat almostfour years from the life of each job aspirants. From those statistics, we find that the rate of getting jobs in 41st BCS is only 0.53%. Then, what will do the rest?

Sometimes, we systematically overestimate our chance of succeeding despite minuscule probability of failure because triumph is more visible than failure. We will find the example in the social media recently. The candidates who are recommended as cadre in the BCS, they are deluged by a greeting which is very much justified as they achieved it at the cost of abnegating so many things in their life.So did the unfortunate candidates.The most regrettable result of this practice of self-abnegation is the tendency to view life as a moment of transition. In other words, we set goals, and until those goals are met, we don't take breathe; rather we devote all of our time and energy to striving and yearning. When you accidentally have fun, you have very unpleasant sensations of guilt and failure anxiety. You will not be able to be one of the 2520 if you do not lead this plaintive life. Therefore, those who got selected hold the future of our nation in their hands, but not in their hearts, since we have dragged them into rat races to go after our social reputability, rather than paving the way them to grow and flourish as they wish.



More and more students are driven by the overriding objective of passing the BCS examinations every day. Every public university's library contains this wretched fight. So, why this obsession towards BCS? Primarily, the answer is system failure. BCS is thus one of the few options that is fair to everyone. Previously, an array of considerations was at play, including corruption and nepotism. Therefore, regardless of diversified socioeconomic circumstances, job aspirants from both urban and rural areas get the opportunity to be considered. The BCS examination have gained a certain amount of credibility by being less prone to corruption and thanks to the initiatives of several strong leaders. As a result, entrance is a little bit more egalitarian for everyone, on the contrary, the other jobs from Public Service Commission still have the reputation of corruption. Secondly, BCS exams are getting more attention due to it has been made more lucrative not just monetary benefits and facilities, but also the social reputation in regard of power exercise. Finally, the most pitiful is that it is regarded as the most coveted accomplishments in our society. Passing the BCS examinations appears to be a prerequisite for one's ability to get married and parental pride. This means that a student who is not qualified for BCS, all of his successes in life will be deemed futile. At this point, I can comprehend my friend's level of despair.



Here comes the explanation for why students are reluctant to explore any other career. The foremost reason is that it is not easy to find a job aligning to your major in Bangladesh and private jobs are uncertain as per the company's turn over policy whereas government job has the certainty. No other profession in Bangladesh gives you the reputation and power that cadre service does. Our society values a BCS cadre who is corrupted more than an ethical, honest entrepreneur. We are not that ebullient with our friend's achievement who choose to obtain a PhD at reputed university abroad with full bright scholarship as in Bangladesh research opportunities are shrink. Our practice of celebration is rampantly uneven when we are very much fond of power. I do not responsible the youth generation, but the old generation who have the access to make a revolution in the system.



The think tank, leaders and policy makers have a role to make a pause in the unhealthy rat race. We must value integrity, morality, and kindness above power and power practice mentality. People who are making a positive impact on society deserve to go viral in the social media than the news headline "BCS cadre in the third attempt"- it is not a healthy omen for our society. Our society needs to revamp how it defines success and how it is judged. The idea of a society that values a person's candor and honesty over their ability to choose a job and the aspiration of individuals to choose a vocation free from social pressure may seem utopian, but it is what I envision.



The writer is a Research student of Postgraduate Program in Disaster Management (PPDM), BRAC University

