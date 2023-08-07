

BKMEA plays a key role in fostering RMG industry



BKMEA always represents the interests of the knitwear industry in Bangladesh. With its unwavering commitment, innovative approach, and strategic initiatives, BKMEA has emerged as a driving force, propelling the RMG sector to new heights and experiencing unprecedented growth, becoming a global force in the apparel market. Furthermore, BKMEA negotiates trade agreements and creates a favorable business environment, enhancing Bangladesh's status as a global RMG hub.



Here's a precise overview of BKMEA's contributions towards the RMG industry in Bangladesh:

In the heart of Bangladesh's fashion arena, the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) reigns as a catalyst for positive changes by representing the interests of knitwear manufacturers and exporters in domestic and international forums. BKMEA advocates for policies promoting industry growth, improving trade conditions, and addressing challenges faced by manufacturers.



With a visionary approach, BKMEA champions the concerns of knitwear pioneers and policymakers, fostering fair practices, sustainability, and industry resilience. Its diplomacy fosters global connections, cross-border opportunities, and solutions to challenges. By promoting integrity, ingenuity, and lasting impact, BKMEA advocates for change and represents a future where the garment industry thrives on integrity and impact.

BKMEA plays a key role in fostering RMG industry

BKMEA invests in research and development to promote innovation in the knitwear sector, exploring new fabrics, production techniques, and design concepts. By identifying industry challenges, opportunities, and trends, BKMEA guides strategic decisions to uncover patterns in production, exports, and market demands and also advocates for favorable policies, innovation, and ethical practices. This information-driven approach ensures that initiatives align with industry needs, propelling the RMG sector forward with precision and foresight.



The RMG industry is the largest employer in Bangladesh, and BKMEA has played a key role in creating jobs for millions of people, particularly women, with 80% of the workforce employed in 2022. In fact, BKMEA fuels industry growth and creates job opportunities through visionary leadership, pro-employment policies, sustainable practices, and market access. It supports livelihood upliftment and nurtures the socio-economic fabric through RMG employment, fostering skill enhancement and market access.



BKMEA is a key driver of market access and trade promotion, unlocking global avenues for RMG exports. Participating in international trade fairs, exhibitions, and buyer interactions, BKMEA connects manufacturers with international markets, widens export horizons, and fosters business growth. Moreover, it promotes quality, innovation, and compliance, bridging supply and demand gaps, amplifying exports, driving economic growth, and positioning Bangladesh as a key player in global RMG trade.



BKMEA plays a crucial role in addressing challenges and crises in the RMG industry, such as global trade dynamics and unforeseen events like the COVID-19 pandemic. Its ability to effectively communicate the industry's concerns can influence policymakers' supportive measures and policies, ensuring the industry's well-being and mitigating adverse effects.



In an ever-evolving global marketplace, innovation is key to staying competitive. BKMEA promotes innovation and technology in the RMG industry through workshops, seminars, and training programs. This knowledge exchange promotes the adoption of advanced technologies, ensuring Bangladesh's knitwear remains at the forefront of fashion and manufacturing.



Finally, BKMEA has significantly contributed to the growth of Bangladesh's RMG industry by promoting industry-friendly policies and economic progress, sustainable practices, market research, international networking, global competitiveness, collaboration, addressing challenges and crises, CSR practices, and SWOT analysis. These key factors have transformed Bangladesh into a key player in the global RMG market, improving workers' livelihoods and solidifying its position in the international RMG landscape.



The writer is an Asst. Deputy Secretary, Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA)



In the heart of Bangladesh's bustling economy lies an industry that has not only reshaped the nation's financial landscape but also made immense progress and prosperity: the ready-made garment (RMG) sector. At the core of this remarkable journey is the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA), a pivotal trade organization that has played a transformative role in shaping the sustainable growth and development of the RMG industry.BKMEA always represents the interests of the knitwear industry in Bangladesh. With its unwavering commitment, innovative approach, and strategic initiatives, BKMEA has emerged as a driving force, propelling the RMG sector to new heights and experiencing unprecedented growth, becoming a global force in the apparel market. Furthermore, BKMEA negotiates trade agreements and creates a favorable business environment, enhancing Bangladesh's status as a global RMG hub.Here's a precise overview of BKMEA's contributions towards the RMG industry in Bangladesh:In the heart of Bangladesh's fashion arena, the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) reigns as a catalyst for positive changes by representing the interests of knitwear manufacturers and exporters in domestic and international forums. BKMEA advocates for policies promoting industry growth, improving trade conditions, and addressing challenges faced by manufacturers.BKMEA invests in research and development to promote innovation in the knitwear sector, exploring new fabrics, production techniques, and design concepts. By identifying industry challenges, opportunities, and trends, BKMEA guides strategic decisions to uncover patterns in production, exports, and market demands and also advocates for favorable policies, innovation, and ethical practices. This information-driven approach ensures that initiatives align with industry needs, propelling the RMG sector forward with precision and foresight.The RMG industry is the largest employer in Bangladesh, and BKMEA has played a key role in creating jobs for millions of people, particularly women, with 80% of the workforce employed in 2022. In fact, BKMEA fuels industry growth and creates job opportunities through visionary leadership, pro-employment policies, sustainable practices, and market access. It supports livelihood upliftment and nurtures the socio-economic fabric through RMG employment, fostering skill enhancement and market access.BKMEA is a key driver of market access and trade promotion, unlocking global avenues for RMG exports. Participating in international trade fairs, exhibitions, and buyer interactions, BKMEA connects manufacturers with international markets, widens export horizons, and fosters business growth. Moreover, it promotes quality, innovation, and compliance, bridging supply and demand gaps, amplifying exports, driving economic growth, and positioning Bangladesh as a key player in global RMG trade.BKMEA plays a crucial role in addressing challenges and crises in the RMG industry, such as global trade dynamics and unforeseen events like the COVID-19 pandemic. Its ability to effectively communicate the industry's concerns can influence policymakers' supportive measures and policies, ensuring the industry's well-being and mitigating adverse effects.In an ever-evolving global marketplace, innovation is key to staying competitive. BKMEA promotes innovation and technology in the RMG industry through workshops, seminars, and training programs. This knowledge exchange promotes the adoption of advanced technologies, ensuring Bangladesh's knitwear remains at the forefront of fashion and manufacturing.Finally, BKMEA has significantly contributed to the growth of Bangladesh's RMG industry by promoting industry-friendly policies and economic progress, sustainable practices, market research, international networking, global competitiveness, collaboration, addressing challenges and crises, CSR practices, and SWOT analysis. These key factors have transformed Bangladesh into a key player in the global RMG market, improving workers' livelihoods and solidifying its position in the international RMG landscape.The writer is an Asst. Deputy Secretary, Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA)