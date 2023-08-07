

Bangladeshi migrants set their sights on Europe



After exports of goods and services, remittances are Bangladesh's second-largest source of foreign revenues. Bangladesh's migrant workforce contributed USD 24.77 billion remittances only in the 2022 fiscal year. In fiscal year 2022, the remittance-GDP ratio was 4.56%, the remittance-export profits ratio was 42.71%, and the remittance-import payments ratio was 25.49%.



Nowadays a substantial number of individuals Bangladeshi each year willingly depart overseas in pursuit of permanent and interim employment. Migration, especially for employment purposes, has the potential to bring substantial benefits to economic growth, benefiting both the country of origin and the country of destination. In 2021, Bangladesh retained its standing as the recipient of remittance transmitted by migrant labourer among the top 10 recipient countries contributing 5.33% of total GDP.

Labour mobility presents significant potential for emerging economies like Bangladesh, particularly in terms of remittances and the development of new abilities. The key impetus for Bangladeshi migrants heading to Europe is primarily the prospect of increased financial remuneration. In comparison to Bangladesh, European nations frequently offer better remuneration, especially within industries such as service, tourism, agriculture, and construction.



Increased demand in European countries for aging populations, labour shortages, fast-rising wages and the need for labour immigration indicates the importance of these individuals' contributions to those countries with an estimate 13% of total workforce are immigrants. It's been reported for years that European countries like United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Kosovo, Serbia, Russia, Bulgaria, Romania are attempting to recruit an increasing number of migrant workers. They also indicate that, they are willingly to accept Bangladeshi migrant workers. The growing demand for labour can be attributed to a confluence of factors influencing the aptitude of the workers, their dedication to their job, their readiness to take on demanding tasks, and the financial opportunities facilitated by migration.



Bangladeshi migrant workers exhibit a diverse set of expertise and abilities that make them well-suited for satisfying the requirements of multiple sectors in European countries. These individuals' proven skill and versatility in a wide range of industries, from building and farming to service and medicine, render them invaluable to employers.



Similarly, Bangladeshi migrant workers can frequently be a cheaper option than in-country employees or those from other countries. European employers are attracted to the cost-effectiveness of employing workers from Bangladesh owing to its ability to control labour expenses and sustain competitiveness.



Furthermore, Bangladeshi migrants have a reputation for their dedication, skills warmness and elasticity. A common stereotype about migrant labourers from Bangladesh is that they are keen on difficult fields that locals are hesitant to enter. This encompasses tasks involving vigorous activity and job duties in harsh conditions, wherein employers greatly appreciate their commitment and potent commitment to excellence. The inclusion of Bangladeshi migrant workers has the potential to contribute to the amelioration of this matter through the provision of a more youthful workforce, the alleviation of skill deficiencies, and the sustenance of productivity levels.



After soaking up a great deal of optimism, we must pay attention to the principal challenges that Bangladeshi migrants confront under different occasions. Bangladeshi migrant labourers in Europe confront multiple obstacles. These challenges-from economic inequality and exploitation to legal ramifications and social isolation-illustrate the difficulty of pursuing better chances overseas. Numerous businesses take advantage of long hours, low pay, and poor working conditions brought immense sufferings for migrant workers. These practices foster modern slavery and human rights violations.



Remittances are crucial to the success of Bangladesh's economy. Bangladesh's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is greatly benefits from remittances. It's paramount to economic expansion, poverty alleviation, and consumer spending at home. Likewise, by boosting rural development and encouraging investment in human capital, remittances contribute to building up Bangladesh's foreign currency reserves, exchange rate payments, and financial inclusion.



It is estimated that, European countries contributes 16% of the total remittance. In pursuit of creating the change against these backdrops Bangladesh government should adopt policies to protecting the rights of migrant workers, fostering financial literacy, a favourable atmosphere for productive investment and leveraging access to the European labour market. Strategic action and a favourable policy climate will ensure that remittances remain a driving force in Bangladesh's booming economy to become the "next tiger of Asia".



Nevertheless, the trend of migration presents a range of hurdles that require meticulous regulation in order to safeguard the welfare of migrant workers. Given the continuing significance of migrant workers to our economic growth, the government should do more to simplify their migrations to European countries and facilitate their transfer of remittances back home. In addition, Bangladesh government should facilitate proper training (vocational, language) and counselling programs for a pleasant and hassle-free migration as well as to secure their employment opportunities.



Needless to say, a government-to-government comprehensive frameworks may allow more efficient responses to labour demands, protections for labour rights, and the negotiation of opportunities for quotas for Bangladeshi workers that could facilitate the immigration of Bangladeshi workers to European countries. Sheikh Hasina, the Prime Minister of Bangladesh has also ordered the relevant authorities to investigate possibilities for additional countries to transfer our potential migrant workers.



In conclusion, establishing a more favourable and equitable workplace for Bangladeshi migrant workers in Europe requires fair labour laws, cultural and linguistic integration support, and fighting prejudice and xenophobia. Governments, international organizations, and civil groups must work together to safeguarding Bangladeshi migrant worker rights and well-being.



The writer is a Freelance Contributor

A variety of social, political, and economic variables contribute to a migration trajectory that entails a growing proportion of Bangladeshi workers migrating to European countries. With an expectation of better job opportunities, willingness of European countries and increased standards of living, Bangladeshi migrant workers are nowadays steadily more interested in Europe. UNDESA's 2020 International Migrant Stock estimates that 456,516 Bangladeshi people are expected to be living in European countries.After exports of goods and services, remittances are Bangladesh's second-largest source of foreign revenues. Bangladesh's migrant workforce contributed USD 24.77 billion remittances only in the 2022 fiscal year. In fiscal year 2022, the remittance-GDP ratio was 4.56%, the remittance-export profits ratio was 42.71%, and the remittance-import payments ratio was 25.49%.Nowadays a substantial number of individuals Bangladeshi each year willingly depart overseas in pursuit of permanent and interim employment. Migration, especially for employment purposes, has the potential to bring substantial benefits to economic growth, benefiting both the country of origin and the country of destination. In 2021, Bangladesh retained its standing as the recipient of remittance transmitted by migrant labourer among the top 10 recipient countries contributing 5.33% of total GDP.Labour mobility presents significant potential for emerging economies like Bangladesh, particularly in terms of remittances and the development of new abilities. The key impetus for Bangladeshi migrants heading to Europe is primarily the prospect of increased financial remuneration. In comparison to Bangladesh, European nations frequently offer better remuneration, especially within industries such as service, tourism, agriculture, and construction.Increased demand in European countries for aging populations, labour shortages, fast-rising wages and the need for labour immigration indicates the importance of these individuals' contributions to those countries with an estimate 13% of total workforce are immigrants. It's been reported for years that European countries like United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Kosovo, Serbia, Russia, Bulgaria, Romania are attempting to recruit an increasing number of migrant workers. They also indicate that, they are willingly to accept Bangladeshi migrant workers. The growing demand for labour can be attributed to a confluence of factors influencing the aptitude of the workers, their dedication to their job, their readiness to take on demanding tasks, and the financial opportunities facilitated by migration.Bangladeshi migrant workers exhibit a diverse set of expertise and abilities that make them well-suited for satisfying the requirements of multiple sectors in European countries. These individuals' proven skill and versatility in a wide range of industries, from building and farming to service and medicine, render them invaluable to employers.Similarly, Bangladeshi migrant workers can frequently be a cheaper option than in-country employees or those from other countries. European employers are attracted to the cost-effectiveness of employing workers from Bangladesh owing to its ability to control labour expenses and sustain competitiveness.Furthermore, Bangladeshi migrants have a reputation for their dedication, skills warmness and elasticity. A common stereotype about migrant labourers from Bangladesh is that they are keen on difficult fields that locals are hesitant to enter. This encompasses tasks involving vigorous activity and job duties in harsh conditions, wherein employers greatly appreciate their commitment and potent commitment to excellence. The inclusion of Bangladeshi migrant workers has the potential to contribute to the amelioration of this matter through the provision of a more youthful workforce, the alleviation of skill deficiencies, and the sustenance of productivity levels.After soaking up a great deal of optimism, we must pay attention to the principal challenges that Bangladeshi migrants confront under different occasions. Bangladeshi migrant labourers in Europe confront multiple obstacles. These challenges-from economic inequality and exploitation to legal ramifications and social isolation-illustrate the difficulty of pursuing better chances overseas. Numerous businesses take advantage of long hours, low pay, and poor working conditions brought immense sufferings for migrant workers. These practices foster modern slavery and human rights violations.Remittances are crucial to the success of Bangladesh's economy. Bangladesh's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is greatly benefits from remittances. It's paramount to economic expansion, poverty alleviation, and consumer spending at home. Likewise, by boosting rural development and encouraging investment in human capital, remittances contribute to building up Bangladesh's foreign currency reserves, exchange rate payments, and financial inclusion.It is estimated that, European countries contributes 16% of the total remittance. In pursuit of creating the change against these backdrops Bangladesh government should adopt policies to protecting the rights of migrant workers, fostering financial literacy, a favourable atmosphere for productive investment and leveraging access to the European labour market. Strategic action and a favourable policy climate will ensure that remittances remain a driving force in Bangladesh's booming economy to become the "next tiger of Asia".Nevertheless, the trend of migration presents a range of hurdles that require meticulous regulation in order to safeguard the welfare of migrant workers. Given the continuing significance of migrant workers to our economic growth, the government should do more to simplify their migrations to European countries and facilitate their transfer of remittances back home. In addition, Bangladesh government should facilitate proper training (vocational, language) and counselling programs for a pleasant and hassle-free migration as well as to secure their employment opportunities.Needless to say, a government-to-government comprehensive frameworks may allow more efficient responses to labour demands, protections for labour rights, and the negotiation of opportunities for quotas for Bangladeshi workers that could facilitate the immigration of Bangladeshi workers to European countries. Sheikh Hasina, the Prime Minister of Bangladesh has also ordered the relevant authorities to investigate possibilities for additional countries to transfer our potential migrant workers.In conclusion, establishing a more favourable and equitable workplace for Bangladeshi migrant workers in Europe requires fair labour laws, cultural and linguistic integration support, and fighting prejudice and xenophobia. Governments, international organizations, and civil groups must work together to safeguarding Bangladeshi migrant worker rights and well-being.The writer is a Freelance Contributor