

Despite good works, AL to face tough time in next election



Such campaigns are likely to dominate the country's political arena in the run up to the next national election due in January next.



For the last couple of months the parties have been holding massive gathering and street marches disrupting and even halting traffic movement even in the weekdays. Thanks to the Dhaka Metropolitan Police for successfully persuading the parties to hold such political campaign in the weekend, so that the general dwellers of the city do not suffer in attending their jobs, business and other normal activities.

Thanks also the United States (US) for issuing a new visa policy, barring trouble mongers from getting US visa, if found indulged in political violence, including obstructions to democratic politics and fair polls. Following the US visa policy the political activists from both the major parties, law enforcers and party leaders have seemed to have restrained themselves from resorting to violence.



In the past, most political campaigns, especially ahead of the national election marred in deadly political violence. Hundreds of people were killed in political mayhem in Bangladesh ahead of the national elections in 2014, 2019. Compared to those the ongoing sporadic political violence is much less frequent and deadly. Many people were also killed and scores maimed in such violence centering national polls since 1979.



The US visa policy proves that the Bangladesh politicians, activists including government officials and law enforcers do heed the US, as it is the traditional safest haven for them especially when they are not in power or in privileged positions in the country. Most failed politicians, wanted high profile felons and corrupts generally chose to migrate to the US at least for the time beings. Such migrations occur from Bangladesh before and after the country's national elections, as certain politicians prefer to migrate to US fearing reprisal from the rivals.



Also with the US, the United Kingdom, European Union, the United Nations High commissioners of Human rights, the rights groups led by Human Rights Watch expressed concerns on violent politics of Bangladesh. They urged the government, the election commission and the political parties to help the administration hold the next national election fairly and credibly.



However, some countries which recently sounded biased towards the rivals of the ruling party and had hard comments on the Bangladesh government, have visibly toned down after, Russia and China alleged those countries of interference in Bangladesh's internal politics.



Meanwhile the rivals of the government and the ruling party spread a perception among the people that the foreign governments interested in fair and peaceful elections in Bangladesh were in favour of holding the election under a neutral caretaker government.



But following the recent visit of high officials of the US and the EU, the perception diminished as they said that they were not biased to any political party in Bangladesh, but want to see that the country hold a peaceful and credible lections.

"US wants conflict-free elections. All political parties, civil society, media have a role to play in conducting peaceful elections. However, the political parties will determine the process by which the elections will be held," US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas told reporters after meeting leaders of Awami League led by the party's General Secretary Obaidul Quader the party's central office in Dhaka on August 3.



On the same day Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a weekly media briefing in New Delhi: "We hope that there is peace and no violence, and the elections are held as per (government) plans.



In the ongoing political rallies of both the ruling and the rival parties, hundreds and thousands of people are gathered. These people are mostly activists and leaders of the relevant parties and almost there are no members of the general public, who are afraid of violence and have least confidence on the most of the country's politicians. Even the non-activist supporters, who are in majority, do not attend the public meetings, fearing violence.



According to analysts in every political campaign like public meetings, parties instruct their activists and workers to attend. The parties arrange transports, foods, lodging and also per diem for the leaders and activists. Besides paid workers and activists, parties also hire people on payments to attend the public meetings for showdown.



Unlike the past the general public including the voters are silent this time. Nowadays on the public places people refrain from discussing politics, but publicly curse the political rallies and gatherings which occupy streets and block traffic movement.



Earlier general public flocked to the opposition rallies to hear their political plans-- election manifestos. But now it seems that they are not interested at all to listen to the politicians.



Because, they have seen the rule of BNP in 1991-96 and 2001-06. They also witnessed the administrations of purely military governments between 1975 to 1979 and 1982 to 1986. They have also seen the governments headed by military Generals turned Presidents from 1979 to 1981 and 1986 to 1990.



The general people are silent this time probably because, they are yet to choose the party to be voted. They find the opponents of the ruling party were not up to the mark when they were in power. During their term there was no much economic, infrastructural and agricultural development. There was no adequate power and energy. Digitalization and internet were unknown subjects.



In the last three consecutive terms from 2009 to date following the first term from 1996 to 2001, the Awami League government has brought economic success, made electricity available at every home, implemented several mega projects including Padma Bridge. Many more mega projects are in the process of implementation. The country moving ahead to be graduated from least developed country status in 2026, and a developed country in 2041.



But still, there is a fear for the ruling party that a section of people may not vote it again to power, because of excesses done by some corrupt leaders, lawlessness committed by a section of party cadres from different wings of the party.



Also those corrupt sections of the party, along with some government officials and members of law enforcing agencies showing over enthusiasm rigged the national elections, especially in 2018, without any instructions from the high up of the party.



The government and the ruling party failed to subdue the corrupt leaders and activists, and criminal cadres of the party. For the failure it is likely that the ruling party will have to pay dearly in the next elections despite it has done unprecedented development of the country in the last 15 years.

The writer is Business Editor, The Daily Observer



Leaders, activists and supporters of ruling Awami League and its arch rival Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) are now much active and aggressive against each other. They have been showing their strength and popularity not only in the capital Dhaka but also in the other major cities, towns and urban centres occupying open spaces mainly on the streets.Such campaigns are likely to dominate the country's political arena in the run up to the next national election due in January next.For the last couple of months the parties have been holding massive gathering and street marches disrupting and even halting traffic movement even in the weekdays. Thanks to the Dhaka Metropolitan Police for successfully persuading the parties to hold such political campaign in the weekend, so that the general dwellers of the city do not suffer in attending their jobs, business and other normal activities.Thanks also the United States (US) for issuing a new visa policy, barring trouble mongers from getting US visa, if found indulged in political violence, including obstructions to democratic politics and fair polls. Following the US visa policy the political activists from both the major parties, law enforcers and party leaders have seemed to have restrained themselves from resorting to violence.In the past, most political campaigns, especially ahead of the national election marred in deadly political violence. Hundreds of people were killed in political mayhem in Bangladesh ahead of the national elections in 2014, 2019. Compared to those the ongoing sporadic political violence is much less frequent and deadly. Many people were also killed and scores maimed in such violence centering national polls since 1979.The US visa policy proves that the Bangladesh politicians, activists including government officials and law enforcers do heed the US, as it is the traditional safest haven for them especially when they are not in power or in privileged positions in the country. Most failed politicians, wanted high profile felons and corrupts generally chose to migrate to the US at least for the time beings. Such migrations occur from Bangladesh before and after the country's national elections, as certain politicians prefer to migrate to US fearing reprisal from the rivals.Also with the US, the United Kingdom, European Union, the United Nations High commissioners of Human rights, the rights groups led by Human Rights Watch expressed concerns on violent politics of Bangladesh. They urged the government, the election commission and the political parties to help the administration hold the next national election fairly and credibly.However, some countries which recently sounded biased towards the rivals of the ruling party and had hard comments on the Bangladesh government, have visibly toned down after, Russia and China alleged those countries of interference in Bangladesh's internal politics.Meanwhile the rivals of the government and the ruling party spread a perception among the people that the foreign governments interested in fair and peaceful elections in Bangladesh were in favour of holding the election under a neutral caretaker government.But following the recent visit of high officials of the US and the EU, the perception diminished as they said that they were not biased to any political party in Bangladesh, but want to see that the country hold a peaceful and credible lections."US wants conflict-free elections. All political parties, civil society, media have a role to play in conducting peaceful elections. However, the political parties will determine the process by which the elections will be held," US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas told reporters after meeting leaders of Awami League led by the party's General Secretary Obaidul Quader the party's central office in Dhaka on August 3.On the same day Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a weekly media briefing in New Delhi: "We hope that there is peace and no violence, and the elections are held as per (government) plans.In the ongoing political rallies of both the ruling and the rival parties, hundreds and thousands of people are gathered. These people are mostly activists and leaders of the relevant parties and almost there are no members of the general public, who are afraid of violence and have least confidence on the most of the country's politicians. Even the non-activist supporters, who are in majority, do not attend the public meetings, fearing violence.According to analysts in every political campaign like public meetings, parties instruct their activists and workers to attend. The parties arrange transports, foods, lodging and also per diem for the leaders and activists. Besides paid workers and activists, parties also hire people on payments to attend the public meetings for showdown.Unlike the past the general public including the voters are silent this time. Nowadays on the public places people refrain from discussing politics, but publicly curse the political rallies and gatherings which occupy streets and block traffic movement.Earlier general public flocked to the opposition rallies to hear their political plans-- election manifestos. But now it seems that they are not interested at all to listen to the politicians.Because, they have seen the rule of BNP in 1991-96 and 2001-06. They also witnessed the administrations of purely military governments between 1975 to 1979 and 1982 to 1986. They have also seen the governments headed by military Generals turned Presidents from 1979 to 1981 and 1986 to 1990.The general people are silent this time probably because, they are yet to choose the party to be voted. They find the opponents of the ruling party were not up to the mark when they were in power. During their term there was no much economic, infrastructural and agricultural development. There was no adequate power and energy. Digitalization and internet were unknown subjects.In the last three consecutive terms from 2009 to date following the first term from 1996 to 2001, the Awami League government has brought economic success, made electricity available at every home, implemented several mega projects including Padma Bridge. Many more mega projects are in the process of implementation. The country moving ahead to be graduated from least developed country status in 2026, and a developed country in 2041.But still, there is a fear for the ruling party that a section of people may not vote it again to power, because of excesses done by some corrupt leaders, lawlessness committed by a section of party cadres from different wings of the party.Also those corrupt sections of the party, along with some government officials and members of law enforcing agencies showing over enthusiasm rigged the national elections, especially in 2018, without any instructions from the high up of the party.The government and the ruling party failed to subdue the corrupt leaders and activists, and criminal cadres of the party. For the failure it is likely that the ruling party will have to pay dearly in the next elections despite it has done unprecedented development of the country in the last 15 years.The writer is Business Editor, The Daily Observer