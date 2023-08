SUNAMGANJ, Aug 6: About nine residential houses were burnt in Shantiganj Upazila of the district recently.



The incident happened in Aktapara Village under Dargapasha Union of the upazila.





On information, the fire service personnel went to scene and brought the fire under control with the help of locals. SUNAMGANJ, Aug 6: About nine residential houses were burnt in Shantiganj Upazila of the district recently.The incident happened in Aktapara Village under Dargapasha Union of the upazila.According to locals, the fire originated while a gas cylinder of the kitchen at a house exploded with a loud noise. Then the fire spread to the adjacent houses instantly.On information, the fire service personnel went to scene and brought the fire under control with the help of locals.