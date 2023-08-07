Eight people murdered in seven dists







GAZIPUR: An elderly man, who went for fishing, was reportedly lynched to death by mob on suspicion of robbery in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The incident took place about in Majlishpur area under Ward No. 13 of the upazila.

The deceased was identified as Asad Uddin Molla, 65, hailed from Kaluar Char Village under Rajarhat Upazila in Kurigram District.

Later on, the angry mob took him to ground from the river and beaten him to death.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gazipur Sadar Police Station (PS) Ziaul Islam said it has been initially confirmed that the deceased was not a robber. When he was fishing locals took him and beaten him to death.

However, legal action would be taken in this regard, the OC added.



NOAKHALI: A man was reportedly hacked to death by miscreants over previous enmity in Hatiya Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

Police, however, detained four suspects for interrogation in this connection.

The murder incident took place in Madhya Boalia Village under Charking Union of the upazila at around 11 pm.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Mizanur Rahman, 33, son of late Mustafizur Rahman, a resident of the area.

The deceased's brother Azizur Rahman said Mizanur was returning home from a local market at around 11 pm. When he reached Boalia Government Primary School area, a group of miscreants attacked him with lethal weapons, leaving him critically injured.

Locals rescued him and took to Hatiya Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Mizanur Rahman dead.

"Some miscreants of the area hijacked my brother's tractor few days back to harass him but Mizanur recovered the vehicle from their procession with the help of police. At that time, the group members felt insulted and a dispute took place between Mizanur and them. They might have hacked my brother to death over the dispute," alleged the deceased's brother.

Hatiya PS OC Md Amir Hossain said being informed, police recovered the body from the Upazila Health Complex and sent it to Noakhali General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The law enforcers have also arrested four suspects in this connection and investigation is going on in this regard, the OC added.



BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A woman was hacked to death by miscreants in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Priya Khatun, 22, daughter of Shahidul Islam, a resident of the upazila. She was working at Ishwardi EPZ.

Baraigram PS OC Abu Siddique said the incident took place in Modhinda area of the upazila at around 10 pm.

Priya had been living with her daughter at her father's house for one year after divorce. On Friday night, she was returning home from her workplace.

Quoting locals, the official said she got down from a bus and took a battery-run auto-van. When the van reached Mashinda area at around 10 pm, a group of miscreants obstructed her way and hacked her with sharp weapons. She died on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene. The OC further said that the reason behind the killing could not be known immediately.

However, the law enforcers detained the auto-van driver for interrogation, the OC added.



NETRAKONA: A woman was reportedly hacked to death by her brother-in-law over land dispute in Purbadhala Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The incident took place in Kumarkanda Village under Narandia Union of the upazila at around 11:30 am.

The deceased was identified as Ranu Begum, 35, wife of Md Khokon Mia, a resident of the area.

Quoting locals, police said Khokon Mia, husband of the deceased, registered a piece of land in the name of his wife. Following the registration, a disputation broke out between the deceased and Khokon Mia's elder brother Sujan Mia. On Friday morning, an altercation took place in between them and at one stage of the altercation, Sujan Mia along with his other family members attacked on Runa with lethal weapons, leaving her dead on the spot and her three-year-old child critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured Alif and admitted him to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.

Purbadhala PS OC Mohammad Saiful Islam said being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Netrakona Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Two accused including the prime suspects of the killing were arrested from the area and the law enforcers are trying to arrest the other suspects, said Superintendent of Netrakona Police Shah Shibli Sadique confirming the incident.



SYLHET: Two women were murdered in separate incidents in Companiganj and Gowainghat upazilas of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased were identified as Saleka Begum, 50, of Baluchar Village in East Islampur Union of Companiganj Upazila, and Ayesha Siddika, 30, of North Pratappur Village in West Jaflong Union of Gowainghat.

It was known that miscreants slaughtered Saleka Begum at her residence in Companiganj Upazila. Her throat-slit body was found lying on the floor in the house at around 8:30 am.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) (Media) in Sylhet Sheikh Md Selim confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the killing.

On the other hand, Ayesha Siddiqa was hacked dead on a road near her house in Gowainghat Upazila at around 9:30 am.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.

However, the law enforcers have arrested a young man in connection with the murder.

The arrested youth is Siddikur Rahman, 22.

Legal action would be taken in these regards, the ASP added.



BARISHAL: A man was allegedly beaten to death by his father-in-law in Bakerganj Upazila of the district recently.

Deceased Rabbi Sharif, 25, was trolley driver by profession and son of Munsur Sharif of Lochonabad Village under Bangashree Union in the upazila.

It was known that Rabbi got married with Yasmin Begum, daughter of Rahim Hawlader of Pashchim Shyampur Village under the same union, about four years back. The couple often locked into altercations over various issues since the marriage.

The deceased's family sources said Rabbi was at his father-in-law's house. They alleged that, Rahim Hawlader beat up him to death over family dispute.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Bakerganj PS Inspector (Operation) Md Alamgir Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that the investigation is going on and legal action will be taken in this regard.



SHARIATPUR: A minor boy was killed by abductors in Sadar Upazila of the district recently as his parents did not pay the ransom.

Deceased Hridoy Khan Nibir, 11, was the son of Malaysia-expatriate Monir Hossain Khan, a resident of Khilgaon Village under Domsar Union in the upazila. He was a fifth grader at Shishukanan Kindergarten School in the area.

Local and the deceased's family sources said a group of people led by one Siam abducted Nibir from a road adjacent to the house, and demanded Tk 50 lakh to Nibir's mother Nipa Akhter as ransom.

AS the abductors did not get the desired money, they killed Nibir and dumped his body under the soil.

Following the general diary lodged by the deceased's maternal grandfather Momin Ali Khan with Palang Model PS, the law enforcers, later, recovered the body of Nibir.

Police have also arrested four abductors in this regard.

The arrested are: Siam, 20, a renter of Monir Hossain Khan's house, Shakil Gazi, 18, of Khilgaon Village in the upazila, Saiful Sarder of Singa Bazar in Pabna, and a teenage boy, 15. Palang Model PS OC Akhter Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that the arrested were produced before the court.



