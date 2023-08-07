New body of Road Transport Owners Assoc formed in K’ganj







KISHOREGANJ, Aug 6: Helal Uddin Manik and Alamgir Murad Reza were elected president and general secretary respectively (GS) of District Road Transport Owners Association.The election to the Executive Committee of the association was held on Monday 31. The election result was declared by Chief Election Commissioner Bilkis Begum recently.Other elected executive members are: Vice-Presidents Anisuzzaman Babul and A.K.M Shamsuzzaman Rana, Assistant GSs Iftakahar Hossain Manik and Md Abdul Hannan, Office Secretary Md Siddiqur Rahman, and Auditor Md Habibur Rahman.Elected members are: Sultan Ahamed, Md Shihab Uddin Ahadi Manik, Ahmed Kabir Sohag, Md Shafiqul Alam Khan, Md Shamsuzzaman Bhuiyan Ritu, Md Zakirul Islam, Md Saidur Rahman Ratan, Md Toufiqul Islam, Jahangir Alam Bhuiyan, Md Suruzzaman, Abdul Hamid, Md Jamal Udidn, Md Nura Aam Bhuiyan, Md Masudul Islam Apolo, A.K.M Badrul Haider Sabuj, Md Ashiqul Islam Shamol, Khandaker AB Siddique Inshu, Md Jahangir Alam, Md Helal Uddin, Md Rafiqul Islam, Ashit Baran Paul, Prodip Kumar Saha and Mostafa Kamal.