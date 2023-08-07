Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 7 August, 2023, 12:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

New body of Road Transport Owners Assoc formed in K’ganj

Published : Monday, 7 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14
Our Correspondent

KISHOREGANJ, Aug 6: Helal Uddin Manik and Alamgir Murad Reza were elected president and general secretary respectively (GS) of District Road Transport Owners Association.

The election to the Executive Committee of the association was held on Monday 31. The election result was declared by Chief Election Commissioner Bilkis Begum recently.

Other elected executive members are: Vice-Presidents Anisuzzaman Babul and A.K.M Shamsuzzaman Rana, Assistant GSs Iftakahar Hossain Manik and Md Abdul Hannan, Office Secretary Md Siddiqur Rahman, and Auditor Md Habibur Rahman.

Elected members are: Sultan Ahamed, Md Shihab Uddin Ahadi Manik, Ahmed Kabir Sohag, Md Shafiqul Alam Khan, Md Shamsuzzaman Bhuiyan Ritu, Md Zakirul Islam, Md Saidur Rahman Ratan, Md Toufiqul Islam, Jahangir Alam Bhuiyan, Md Suruzzaman, Abdul Hamid, Md Jamal Udidn, Md Nura Aam Bhuiyan, Md Masudul Islam Apolo, A.K.M Badrul Haider Sabuj, Md Ashiqul Islam Shamol, Khandaker AB Siddique Inshu, Md Jahangir Alam, Md Helal Uddin, Md Rafiqul Islam, Ashit Baran Paul, Prodip Kumar Saha and Mostafa Kamal.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
9 houses burnt in Sunamganj
Eight people murdered in seven dists
New body of Road Transport Owners Assoc formed in K’ganj
Water scarcity halts jute retting at Santhia
New KMP commissioner exchanges views with journos
Woman to die for killing daughter-in-law
Four minors among five drown
Two nabbed with 1,500 yaba tablets at Daulatpur


Latest News
24 dead in Morocco road accident: officials
PM asks party men to work for AL candidates' win in next polls
No sign of mass Pakistan protests after ex-PM Khan's jailing
Two-third areas in Ctg city go under knee deep water
AL leader accused of beating woman to death
Ctg district admin evicts nearly 800 families from the hillocks
Law enforcement agencies desperate to crack down on opposition: Fakhrul
UN unveils policy brief on transforming education towards global good
Govt can't evade responsibility for failing to control dengue: GM Quader
Newly-elected MPs Sajjadul Hassan, Mohiuddin Bacchu sworn in
Most Read News
Dengue overwhelms public life
Egg, chicken, fish costlier
Probe into money laundering allegation against S Alam Group: HC
8 bodies recovered, search work continues for missing people
DU snacks shop forced shut as owner fails to meet BCL demand
Role of BRICS in de-dollarization
Dispose Dr Yunus's case rule immediately, says Appellate Division
Roshod Wellbeing, Pearl Global to enhance BD workers’ welfare
Hearing on Dr Yunus's case rule on Monday
Father, 5 children burnt to death in Australia house fire
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft