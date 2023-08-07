Video
Monday, 7 August, 2023
Countryside

Water scarcity halts jute retting at Santhia

Published : Monday, 7 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Jalal Uddin

SANTHIA, PABNA, Aug 5: Water scarcity is halting jute retting in Santhia Upazila of the district.

According to field sources, many farmers are irrigating ponds and water bodies for their jute retting. Others are taking rent of ponds for retting. It costs them an additional expense of Tk 5,000 to 5,500 per bigha for transport fare and labour.

Cut jute plants are kept piled on fields, along roads, canals and beels or ditches.   
   
A farmer of Gagrakhali Village Hanif Khan said, he has fallen into disarray with his two bighas of jute fields. There is no water within about two kilometre (km) areas for retting his jute.

He managed his jute retting in the Ichhamati River, about 1.5km away. He brought his jute plants by horse cart. It cost him an additional expense of about Tk 5,000.

Jute growers said, in taking their cut jute plants to remote river or water body by trolley or horse cart, they are paying fare of at least Tk 2,100-2,300 per bigha. Another amount of Tk 2,800 is being counted as wages for retting  labourers.

They said, due to the drought, jute yielding has decreased while fibre quality got affected a bit compared to last year's. Fibre production stands at eight maunds against previous 10-12 maunds per bigha.

According to the agriculture office-Santhia, this season jute was cultivated on 7,845 hectares (ha) against the target of 7,600 ha in the upazila.

At present per maund jute fibre is selling at Tk 2,600 to 2,800 in market.

If retting would not be made in distant areas, they would get a profit of Tk 500-600 per maund. Now they are somehow lifting their farming cost.

A farmer of Amosh Village along the Ichhamati River, Alamgir Hossain said, per bigha production cost stands at Tk 12,000.
Santhia Upazila Agriculture Officer Sanjib Kumar Goswami confirmed the jute retting problem. But flood water is reaching some areas, and it is hoped that the retting problem will be no longer, he added.



