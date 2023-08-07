New KMP commissioner exchanges views with journos



Additional Police Commissioners Sarder Rakibul Islam, Md Sazid Hossain and Taslima Khatun, Deputy Police Commissioners Mohammad Anwar Hossain, Md Kamrul Islam, Zahangir Hossain and A Z M Tayebur Rahman, and Additional Deputy Police Commissioners Md Moniruzzaman and Sonali Sen, among others, were also present at the programme. KHULNA, Aug 6: Newly appointed Police Commissioner of Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) Md Mozammel Haque on Sunday exchanged views with local journalists at KMP headquarters in the city.The new KMP commissioner remembered the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib and all the martyrs of August 15, 1975, four national leaders and sacrifices of all in the Liberation War of Bangladesh with deep sorrow and respect.He respectfully remembered the martyred policemen who resisted the Pakistani occupation army in the first hour of independence.Later on, the KMP Chief invited the attending journalists to express their opinions about existing problems of the city and sought suggestions in this regard.The journalists discussed various crimes in the city, problems, law and order situation, drugs trading, gambling, traffic system and 'kishore gang', and requested to take appropriate legal measures in this regard.The journalist also gave assurance of remaining with all the efforts of KMP by maintaining professionalism.The KMP chief urged the journalists to cooperate with police to control the crimes, drug abuse and all kinds of social curse in the society.He assured journalists that KMP will take action against drug peddlers, gamblers, 'kishore gang', terrorists, militants and illegal arms possessors.Additional Police Commissioners Sarder Rakibul Islam, Md Sazid Hossain and Taslima Khatun, Deputy Police Commissioners Mohammad Anwar Hossain, Md Kamrul Islam, Zahangir Hossain and A Z M Tayebur Rahman, and Additional Deputy Police Commissioners Md Moniruzzaman and Sonali Sen, among others, were also present at the programme.