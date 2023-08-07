Video
Woman to die for killing daughter-in-law

Published : Monday, 7 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Our Correspondent

KISHOREGANJ, Aug 6: A tribunal in the district on Thursday sentenced a woman to death for killing her daughter-in-law in Karimganj Upazila in 2015.

District Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-1 Judge Md Habibullah handed down the verdict.

The tribunal also acquitted two other accused as they were found not guilty.

The condemned convict is Parul Akter, 49, a resident of Ulukhala Village in Karimganj Upazila of the district.

According to the case statement, on May 2 in 2015, Papia Akter was beaten up and set on fire by her in-laws for dowry, which left her critically injured.

Later on, she succumbed to her burn injuries at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

A case was filed with Karimganj Police Station in this connection. Police, later, submitted the charge-sheet to the court against the deceased's mother-in-law after investigation.


