|
Woman to die for killing daughter-in-law
|
KISHOREGANJ, Aug 6: A tribunal in the district on Thursday sentenced a woman to death for killing her daughter-in-law in Karimganj Upazila in 2015.
District Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-1 Judge Md Habibullah handed down the verdict.
The tribunal also acquitted two other accused as they were found not guilty.
The condemned convict is Parul Akter, 49, a resident of Ulukhala Village in Karimganj Upazila of the district.
According to the case statement, on May 2 in 2015, Papia Akter was beaten up and set on fire by her in-laws for dowry, which left her critically injured.
Later on, she succumbed to her burn injuries at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
A case was filed with Karimganj Police Station in this connection. Police, later, submitted the charge-sheet to the court against the deceased's mother-in-law after investigation.