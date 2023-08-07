Four minors among five drown







RAJBARI: A minor child drowned in a pond in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday morning.



The deceased was identified as Arafat, 1, son of Akash Khan, a resident of Pakurikanda area in the upazila.

Local sources said the child fell down into a pond next to their house in the morning while he was playing near its bank.



Later on, the family members rescued him from the pond and took to Rajbari Sadar Hospital, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.



DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI: A minor girl drowned in a pond in Dashmina Upazila of the district on Thursday.



The incident took place in Ward No. 9 Golkhali Village under Dashmina Sadar Union of the upazila at around 11 am.



The deceased was identified as Ayesha, 2, daughter of Riaz Munshi, a resident of the area.



Local and the deceased's family sources said Ayesha fell in a pond next to the house while she was playing beside it.



Sensing the matter, the family members rescued the girl and rushed to Dashmina Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty doctor Monika Bosak declared her dead.



Ward No. 9 Union Parishad (UP) Member Md Oliul Islam confirmed the incident.



GAIBANDHA: A minor child drowned in a pond in Saghata Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.



The deceased was identified as Hanif Mia, 5, son of Faridul Islam, a resident of East Amdir Para Village under Jumarbari Union in the upazila.



According to the deceased's family members, Hanif slipped into the pond while he was playing on its bank in the afternoon.



Realising his absence, the family members started searching for him and found him floating on water.



Later on, they rescued him from the pond and took to Saghata Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the boy dead.



Local UP Member Saddam Hossain Sada confirmed the incident.



BARISHAL: Two people including a minor girl drowned in a canal in Banaripara Upazila of the district recently.

The incident took place in Kachua Village under Baishari Union of the upazila.



The deceased was identified as Fatema, 4, daughter of Alauddin of Mahishapota Village under Saliabakpur Union in the upazila, and her maternal uncle Kaiyum Fakir, 35, a resident of Malikanda Village under Syedkathi Union in the upazila.



Quoting the deceased's family members, Banaripara PS OC SM Maksud Alam Chowdhury said Fatema came to visit her maternal grandparents' house in Kachua Village. Her maternal uncle Kaiyum and Fatema then went to take bath in a canal in the area.



While bathing there, Fatema drowned in the canal. Kaiyum also drowned and went missing into the water as he came forward to rescue her.



Later on, the relatives and the locals rescued their unconscious bodies from the canal and rushed to Banaripara Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.



Five people including four minor children drowned in separate incidents in four districts- Rajbari, Patuakhali, Gaibandha and Barishal, in recent times.RAJBARI: A minor child drowned in a pond in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday morning.The deceased was identified as Arafat, 1, son of Akash Khan, a resident of Pakurikanda area in the upazila.Local sources said the child fell down into a pond next to their house in the morning while he was playing near its bank.Later on, the family members rescued him from the pond and took to Rajbari Sadar Hospital, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI: A minor girl drowned in a pond in Dashmina Upazila of the district on Thursday.The incident took place in Ward No. 9 Golkhali Village under Dashmina Sadar Union of the upazila at around 11 am.The deceased was identified as Ayesha, 2, daughter of Riaz Munshi, a resident of the area.Local and the deceased's family sources said Ayesha fell in a pond next to the house while she was playing beside it.Sensing the matter, the family members rescued the girl and rushed to Dashmina Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty doctor Monika Bosak declared her dead.Ward No. 9 Union Parishad (UP) Member Md Oliul Islam confirmed the incident.GAIBANDHA: A minor child drowned in a pond in Saghata Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.The deceased was identified as Hanif Mia, 5, son of Faridul Islam, a resident of East Amdir Para Village under Jumarbari Union in the upazila.According to the deceased's family members, Hanif slipped into the pond while he was playing on its bank in the afternoon.Realising his absence, the family members started searching for him and found him floating on water.Later on, they rescued him from the pond and took to Saghata Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the boy dead.Local UP Member Saddam Hossain Sada confirmed the incident.BARISHAL: Two people including a minor girl drowned in a canal in Banaripara Upazila of the district recently.The incident took place in Kachua Village under Baishari Union of the upazila.The deceased was identified as Fatema, 4, daughter of Alauddin of Mahishapota Village under Saliabakpur Union in the upazila, and her maternal uncle Kaiyum Fakir, 35, a resident of Malikanda Village under Syedkathi Union in the upazila.Quoting the deceased's family members, Banaripara PS OC SM Maksud Alam Chowdhury said Fatema came to visit her maternal grandparents' house in Kachua Village. Her maternal uncle Kaiyum and Fatema then went to take bath in a canal in the area.While bathing there, Fatema drowned in the canal. Kaiyum also drowned and went missing into the water as he came forward to rescue her.Later on, the relatives and the locals rescued their unconscious bodies from the canal and rushed to Banaripara Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.