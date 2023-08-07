Two nabbed with 1,500 yaba tablets at Daulatpur







The arrested are: Yunus Ali, 35, son of Md Nurul Kabir of Pashchim Balukhali Village under Teknaf Upazila, and Shahidul Islam, 38, son of Abdur Shukur of Ukhiya Upazila in Cox's Bazar District.



Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers stopped a passenger-laden bus at Hossainabad Bazar on the Kushtia-Pragpur road at around 11 pm, and arrested the duo along with the yaba tablets After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Daulatpur Police Station (PS), the arrested were sent to jail on Friday.

Officer-in-Charge of the PS Md Rafiqul Islam confirmed the matter.



